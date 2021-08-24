Royals dominant...Cubs skid ends...Winston shines

Cancel
HOUSTON (AP) — Whit Merrifield had three hits and three RBIs, Salvador Perez extended a career high with his 33rd homer and the Kansas City Royals beat the Houston Astros 7-1. The Royals have won seven of their last eight games, taking three of four from Houston at home last week before sweeping the Chicago Cubs this past weekend. Perez has 81 RBIs this season, which leads the team and is a career best, eclipsing the 80 he had in both 2017 and 2018. He got back on track against the AL West leaders after going 0 for 5 on Sunday.

Related
MLBchatsports.com

Game 121 Thread: Royals vs. Cubs

Thanks, Wrigley Field, for your crazy insistence on afternoon games all the time. Today’s contest between the (very, very slowly) ascending Kansas City Royals and the (quickly) descending Chicago Cubs will be an interleague matchup in Chicago. The Royals will send Brad Keller to the mound and hope that he improves from generally being bad this whole year, though he’s had spurts of effectiveness lately.
MLBmilwaukeesun.com

Hunter Dozier heating up as Royals visit Cubs

Two rebuilding teams looking toward next season meet Friday when the Kansas City Royals visit Wrigley Field for the start of a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs. Both teams have reason to be encouraged after playing well against contending teams this week. Kansas City took three of four against...
MLBaudacy.com

Former Shocker pitcher helps Cubs snap their Wrigley losing skid

Former Wichita State pitcher Codi Heuer helped the Chicago Cubs break an historic losing streak Tuesday night in Wrigley Field. The Cubs came from behind to defeat the visiting Colorado Rockies 6-4, ending a string of 13 straight home losses. Heuer threw a scoreless top of the 8th inning for...
MLBPosted by
Hutch Post

Royals win over Cubs Friday

CHICAGO (AP) — Salvador Perez hit two of Kansas City’s five home runs in the Royals’ 6-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Friday. Emmanuel Rivera hit his first career homer, and Andrew Benintendi and Cam Gallagher also connected. The Royals are last in the American League in home runs with 124.
MLBKVOE

Royals power past Cubs 6-2

The Kansas City Royals hit a team record 5 home runs to power past the Chicago Cubs 6-2 Friday afternoon. Salvador Perez hit 2 home runs numbers 31 and 32. Emmanuel Rivera hit his first career home run, Cam Gallagher and Andrew Benintendi hit home runs. The Royals and Cubs...
MLBPosted by
Hutch Post

Royals beat Cubs Saturday

CHICAGO (AP) — Kris Bubic carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Chicago Cubs 4-2. Whit Merrifield had three hits and stole home as part of a double steal, helping Kansas City to its fifth win in six games. Bubic was working on a no-hitter when the game was delayed in the middle of the seventh because of an approaching storm. The heavy rain never materialized, and Bubic returned after a 34-minute delay.
MLBPosted by
Hutch Post

Royals sweep Cubs in Chicago Sunday

CHICAGO (AP) — Andrew Benintendi drove in three runs, and the Kansas City Royals beat the sliding Chicago Cubs 9-1 for a sweep of their weekend series. It was Chicago’s franchise-record 13th consecutive loss at Wrigley Field. Benintendi and Carlos Santana each had three hits in Kansas City’s sixth win in seven games. Hunter Dozier doubled and drove in two runs.
MLBPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Cubs allow five homers in loss to Royals

Salvador Perez hit two of Kansas City’s five home runs in the Royals’ 6-2 victory over the Cubs on Friday at Wrigley Field. Emmanuel Rivera hit his first career homer, and Andrew Benitendi and Cam Gallagher also connected. The Royals are last in the American League in home runs with 124.
MLBchatsports.com

On The Horizon: Cubs vs. Royals series preview

The Royals had their moments this year; they were in first place in the AL Central most of April. Then, like the 2021 Cubs, they faded into the lower reaches of their division. With more on the Royals, here’s Max Rieper, manager of our SB Nation Royals site Royals Review:
MLBNew York Post

Royals vs. Cubs prediction: Chicago the pick

The Royals are at Wrigley, and I haven’t been this excited since the U.S. women won the bronze medal game at the Olympics. Kansas City will start Brad Keller (7-12, 5.62 ERA), who has surrendered 10 runs in his last 14 2/3 innings. No, not good. To make matters worse the Royals (20-37 on the road) are like bananas. They don’t travel well.
MLBFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Royals hit 5 homers to keep Cubs reeling

CHICAGO – Salvador Perez hit two of Kansas City's five home runs in the Royals' 6-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Friday. Emmanuel Rivera hit his first career homer, and Andrew Benitendi and Cam Gallagher also connected. The Royals are last in the American League in home runs with 124.
MLBchatsports.com

Cubs tie dubious mark with loss to Royals

Over the last few years, the Cubs have made a lot of history. More came Saturday but it wasn’t the kind they like to see. With Saturday’s 4-2 loss to the Royals, the Cubs dropped their 12th straight at home, matching a franchise record set in 1994. Since their last home win on July 26, the Cubs have been outscored 90-32.
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

Royals 4, Cubs 2: No no-no today!

For a while Saturday afternoon at Wrigley Field, it appeared the Chicago Cubs might be no-hit for the first time since Cole Hamels did it to them in July 2015. The @CubsNHS_Bot Twitter account has been faithfully counting up all the games since then, 899 regular-season Cubs games entering Saturday’s contest.
MLBhawaiitelegraph.com

Royals aiming for sweep of reeling Cubs

The Kansas City Royals will go for a three-game sweep against the host Chicago Cubs on Sunday afternoon. Kansas City won the series opener 6-2 and followed with a 4-2 victory on Saturday. The Royals are looking for their first sweep since July 23-25 against the Detroit Tigers. Royals catcher...
MLBHouston Chronicle

Astros halt skid with 10th-inning win against Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For five innings Thursday, the Astros slogged through a game with the same listlessness shown in the previous three days. A sweep at the hands of the Royals appeared imminent. Then in the top of the sixth, the Astros strung together three one-out hits to spark...
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

Royals 9, Cubs 1: We’ll never be Royals

And we’ll never be royals (royals) We crave a different kind of buzz — “Royals,” Lorde, 2013. Remember 2013? That’s when the song “Royals” by the New Zealand singer Lorde came out. She was only 17 at the time, and it became a huge international hit. At the same time, the Cubs were going through a 96-loss rebuild season. So, now every time the Cubs play the Royals, this song starts running through my head.
MLBPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Observations: Royals outslug Cubs to take opener

With the Blue Angels flying around Wrigley Field, the Cubs and Royals made noise of their own on Friday, combining to hit six home runs. Kansas City hit five of those blasts, tied for most the Cubs have given up in a game this season, to win the opener of a three-game series, 6-2.

