Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Red-state kettles like to call California black

Sentinel
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI would like to address the letter that was full of assumptions from Mr. Spahr that was published on Saturday, Aug. 14. First of all let me address his assumption of the actual people that are moving into California. Really, Mr. Spahr illegals and homeless? Have you by any chance asked all these people moving in to California their legal status or is that just an assumption from a Republican that thinks he knows it all?

www.lewistownsentinel.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
California Society
State
California State
State
Georgia State
State
Montana State
State
Tennessee State
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Crt#Native Americans#Blm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Related
California StateHouston Chronicle

California governor candidate says employers should be allowed to ask women if they plan to have children

Nearly two decades before conservative radio host Larry Elder joined the long list of candidates who could unseat California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in the state's second recall election in history, Elder suggested that venture capitalists have the right to ask women whether and when they intend to have children as a way to "protect" their "investment."
Food & DrinksPosted by
Hot 97-5

The Drunkest States In America, Where Does North Dakota Stumble In?

According to our friends at World Population Review, they crunched the numbers, and came up with the states with the most alcohol consumption for 2021. North Dakota has had a reputation for a long time now, as one of the drunkest states in America. Binge drinking, underage drinking and alcoholism are all a problems for the Peace Garden State. I'm not sure if it's the fact we typically have 6 months of winter, the lack of things to do in general in the state, or our predominantly German heritage? We like to drink in North Dakota.
PoliticsPosted by
The Daily Yonder

Shrinking Rural America Faces State Power Struggle

This article was produced by Stateline, an initiative of The Pew Charitable Trusts. As states turn to drawing new state legislative and congressional districts after census numbers come out August 12, they’re likely to find that rural, generally conservative areas have shrunk in the past 10 years and stand to lose power in statehouses and Congress.
Congress & CourtsWashington Times

Democrats poised to break their small business pledge

The massive $3.5 trillion tax and spend plan released by Senate Democrat leaders highlight their pledge to “prohibit new taxes on families making less than $400,000 per year, and on small businesses and family farms.”. Whether this pledge is honored or merely a public relations gimmick will be borne out...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania is America’s 5th-biggest state and other first-day takeaways from a weird U.S. Census

The final release of 2020 Census data came out Monday, and it’s a mixed bag of results for Pennsylvania. First off, the Keystone State did see its people numbers crash through the 13 million mark, with a final population count of 13,002,700. That makes Pennsylvania the fifth-largest state in the nation, as we jumped over Illinois in the 2020 count.
California StateInman.com

California's Red Oak Realty goes green

Red Oak Realty, a prominent independent brokerage in California’s Bay Area, announced Wednesday that it has gone green by buying carbon offsets and ensuring that its offices are officially certified as environmentally friendly. The company’s newly announced green efforts fall into two categories. First, Red Oak has begun purchasing carbon...
PoliticsStreetsblog Capitol Hill

What the Prop. 22 Rollback Could Mean For Your State

A controversial California law that allowed e-taxi companies to deny their workers basic employment protections has been declared unconstitutional by a state judge — a ruling that could undermine copycat bills and referenda across the country. On Friday, California’s infamous Proposition 22 was deemed “unconstitutional” and “unenforceable” by a superior...
U.S. PoliticsKingsport Times-News

Why it's important to get the census count right

Think back to your classes on civics and government. America is built on the premise of one person, one vote — created equally and endowed with unalienable rights. It is a constitutional republic that builds from the bottom up by electing representatives, not a monarchy that rules from the top down, and not a democracy where voters decide on policy initiatives without legislative representatives as proxies.
Public HealthCity Journal

State of the States

Brian Anderson: Welcome back to the 10 Blocks Podcast. This is Brian Anderson, the editor of City Journal. Joining me on today's show is my colleague, Steve Malanga. He's the senior editor of City Journal and the George M. Yeager Fellow at the Manhattan Institute. And he's the author of a brand new story in our summer issue of our quarterly magazine. It's called "An Epidemic of Bad Budgeting," and that's mostly what we're going to talk about today. So, Steve, thanks very much for joining us.
Iowa Statethegazette.com

Even red states like Iowa are lining up to accept Afghan refugees

As the federal government scrambles to evacuate Americans and allies from a Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, many are wondering why we didn’t start this process sooner. Special visas for Afghans who aided the U.S. have been bogged down by bureaucratic inaction for many months. The military apparently did not plan for the likelihood that the capital of Kabul would fall so quickly. As a result, thousands of friends to the U.S. are languishing in the war-torn nation.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Biden calls Black adviser 'boy' during FEMA briefing

President Biden called a Black adviser "boy" during a Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) briefing on Monday. The president used the term while introducing his senior adviser Cedric Richmond, a former Louisiana congressman. "I'm here with my senior adviser and boy who knows Louisiana very, very well and New Orleans,...
PoliticsCraig Daily Press

Polis among Western governors asking for FEMA drought disaster status

Gov. Jared Polis, along with nine other Western governors, sent a joint letter to President Joe Biden to declare a FEMA drought disaster in the West in order for states to access federal resources to help with subsequent wildfires and drought conditions. “Thousands of farmers in our states are experiencing...
Oregon StatePosted by
104.3 WOW Country

Oregon Sheriffs Refuse Governor Brown’s Orders

A group of Oregon sheriffs has announced that they will not enforce the latest orders from Oregon Governor Kate Brown. We've received a letter from Mahleur County Sherrif Brian Wolfe stating that he will not enforce mask or vaccination mandates. The sheriff wrote, "Please be advised the office of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy