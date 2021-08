Hours after Kat Chow’s mother dies, her uncle gathers her and her two sisters in his arms and tells the trio that nothing has changed. “OK,” the sisters say, echoing each other in the embrace. Their uncle probably means this as a consolation, to reassure them that they still have family who will love and care for them. But what he says is also a denial—of the trauma of losing a mother at a young age, of the shifts that will inevitably occur in the wake of their pain, and of the strange, capricious nature of grief.