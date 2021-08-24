Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Ohio State University President Kristina M. Johnson sent the following message to students, faculty and staff today (Aug. 24).

osu.edu
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rising prevalence of the more transmissible Delta variant is fueling the resurgence of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations – including in young and otherwise healthy unvaccinated people. Central, southern and southeastern Ohio have now recorded the highest number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients since January. Further, the number of hospitalized patients in these areas of the state rose an alarming 448% between mid-July and mid-August.

news.osu.edu

Comments / 3

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
City
Delta, OH
Local
Ohio COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Ohio Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristina M. Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State University#Southeastern Ohio#University President#Pfizer#Fda#World Health Organization#Phd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Defensive Biden tries to put Afghanistan behind him

A defensive President Biden sought to move on from the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan on Tuesday, with a White House speech marking the end of the 20-year war. Biden insisted that the evacuation operation had been a “success” and pushed back hard against critics who have argued for an ongoing but modest American military presence.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hill

Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy!' producer

Mike Richards is out as the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" shortly after stepping down as host of the quiz show when past offensive comments of his resurfaced. "Mike will no longer be serving as EP of ['Wheel of Fortune'] and 'Jeopardy!' effective immediately," Sony business and legal affairs executive Suzanne Prete said in a Tuesday memo to staff on the two programs.
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

State mask bans face federal civil rights inquiries

The Education Department on Monday opened civil rights investigations into five Republican-led states that have banned or limited mask requirements in schools, saying the policies could amount to discrimination against students with disabilities or health conditions. The department’s Office for Civil Rights announced the investigations in letters to education chiefs...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...

Comments / 0

Community Policy