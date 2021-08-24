Montgomery County approves updated plan for major roadways

When Louisiana called Texas for mutual aid thirty-five pieces of equipment were sent from around the state. Six of those departments which sent men and equipment were from Montgomery County. At noon today Porter, South Montgomery County, Needham, North Montgomery County, and Conroe left out heading to Louisiana on a deployment that will last about two weeks. That includes two days travel time and fourteen days on the ground. Harris County is also sending pieces of equipment from five departments. In addition, East Montgomery County sent equipment over the weekend on a mutual aid agreement they have with St Martins Fire Department in Louisana. Others are coming from the Dallas Metroplex. Texas is also requesting twenty water tankers as the water supply in New Orleans was disrupted. All this is part of the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS).