Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Brewers rally for 4 in 7th, beat Reds 7-4 to increase lead

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 5 days ago

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Omar Narváez hit a tiebreaking double in a four-run seventh inning, Kolten Wong added a two-run homer in the eighth and the Milwaukee Brewers rallied past the Cincinnati Reds 7-4. Milwaukee shortstop Willy Adames exited early with a leg injury, but the first-place Brewers won the opener of a three-game series between the top two teams in the NL Central. They increased their lead to 8 1/2 games over Cincinnati, which began the night a game ahead of San Diego for the second NL wild card. Hunter Strickland pitched a scoreless inning in relief of starter Corbin Burnes to help Milwaukee win for the 11th time in 14 games. Josh Hader earned his 27th save in 28 chances.

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willy Adames
Person
Homer
Person
Kolten Wong
Person
Hunter Strickland
Person
Corbin Burnes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Diego#Ap#The Cincinnati Reds 7 4
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Reds claim veteran infielder Asdrubal Cabrera off waivers

The Reds have claimed veteran infielder Asdrubal Cabrera off waivers from the Diamondbacks, reports Jon Heyman of MLB Network (Twitter link). The teams have yet to announce the move. Cincinnati already has multiple vacancies on its 40-man roster, so the Reds will only need to open a spot on the active 26-man roster.
MLBPost-Crescent

Cincinnati Reds slugger Joey Votto says the Brewers' pitching staff is the best he's faced

MINNEAPOLIS - Cincinnati first baseman Joey Votto raised some eyebrows with what he told the MLB Network about Milwaukee's pitching staff. “I’m going to say it out loud: Personally, I think this is the best group of pitchers I’ve faced in my career," he said. "I was a part of the team that faced the 2010 Phillies with the late Roy Halladay, Cliff Lee, Roy Oswalt and Cole Hamels. On the whole, the entire collection of (Brewers) pitchers, this has been the toughest matchup I’ve ever come across in my career.
MLBchatsports.com

Mike Moustakas exits Cincinnati Reds game vs. Miami Marlins in second inning

MIAMI – Mike Moustakas exited Saturday's game against the Miami Marlins after striking out in the second inning with an apparent injury. Moustakas, the Cincinnati Reds' third baseman, had four balls hit in his direction in Miami's five-run first inning. Leadoff hitter Miguel Rojas hit a ground ball to Moustakas to begin the inning and Moustakas hopped on his left leg a couple of times after the ball rolled into left field to briefly avoid putting weight on his right foot.
MLBchatsports.com

Brewers beat the Cardinals in extras, 6-4

On what was a great night for Brewers’ baseball in terms of the win column, Freddy Peralta’s departure from the game after his at-bat in the top of third is a major concern. Freddy Peralta left the game with right shoulder discomfort, the Brewers say. — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) August...
MLBchatsports.com

Naquin, with August OPS higher than Votto, leads Reds to 7-4 win

Nick Castellanos’ four RBIs and Tyler Naquin’s first career three-double game led the Cincinnati Reds to a 7-4 win over the Miami Marlins at Great American Ball Park. A big crowd of 34,433 saw the home team continue to play with heart, as well as an “I Love the ’90s” post-game concert featuring Vanilla Ice, Naughty By Nature, Tone Loc and Rob Base.
MLBDerrick

Castellanos drives in 4, Reds beat Miami 7-4 to take series

CINCINNATI (AP) — Nick Castellanos hit a two-run homer and drove in four runs, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Miami Marlins 7-4 on Saturday night. Tyler Naquin hit three doubles and scored three times as Cincinnati won for the fifth time in seven games. The Reds began the day in a tie with San Diego for the second NL wild card.
MLBredlegnation.com

Tyler Naquin’s 3 doubles lead the Reds to 7-4 win

Nick Castellanos’ four RBIs and Tyler Naquin’s first career three-double game led the Cincinnati Reds to a 7-4 win over the Miami Marlins at Great American Ball Park. W: Cessa (4-2) L: Bender (2-2) SV: Lorenzen (2) Statcast | Box Score | Game Thread. A big crowd of 34,433 saw...
MLBbrewcrewball.com

Brewers Nearly Blank Reds, 4-1

The Crew extended their division lead to 9.5 games in a 4-1 win over the Reds on Wednesday night. On paper, the contest was close, but the Brewers seemed in control from the early innings. The pitching staff combined for sixteen strikeouts. Ten of those belonged to Brandon Woodruff, who...
MLBchatsports.com

Sonny Gray dominates and Joey Votto homers again in Cincinnati Reds win vs. Marlins

Sonny Gray watched his 81-mph slider dip under a bat in the fourth inning Friday and he unleashed a yell as he hopped off the mound. The fourth inning was the only time Gray looked vulnerable all game. The Miami Marlins loaded the bases with a single and two walks. It’s been an up-and-down season for Gray, and this was a moment that would define his start.
MLBchatsports.com

Tejay Antone exits with injury again, Reds bullpen implodes in 7-4 loss to Brewers

A 4-1 lead held by the Cincinnati Reds quickly turned into a dismal, brutal 7-4 loss for them in their series opener against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday evening. This time, it was Michael Lorenzen who was charged with the damage, admittedly his first blowup since he finally returned to the bullpen after missing the first 3+ months of the season due to injury.
MLBDuluth News Tribune

Brewers top Reds, extend division lead

Brandon Woodruff threw six scoreless innings for his first victory in almost two months and Avisail Garcia doubled in a run and made two key defensive plays to lead the host Milwaukee Brewers to a 4-1 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday night. The victory extended Milwaukee's lead in...
MLBIdaho8.com

Alcantara fans 12, Sánchez homers as Marlins beat Reds 6-1

MIAMI (AP) — Sandy Alcantara, buoyed by uncharacteristic run support, had a career-high 12 strikeouts in seven innings to help the Miami Marlins beat the Cincinnati Reds for the first time in six meetings this year, 6-1. Alcantara allowed one run and achieved a career high in strikeouts for the second start in a row, with both coming against the Reds. He increased his season strikeout total to 158, surpassing his previous career high. Jesús Sánchez hit a three-run homer in a five-run first inning against Vladimir Gutiérrez. The Marlins had totaled one run in Alcantara’s past two starts and have struggled to score for him all season.
MLBBleacher Report

Predicting MLB's Biggest Trades of the 2021-22 Offseason

Let's find new homes for Matt Chapman and other stars.Jed Jacobsohn/Associated Press. Come winter, the 2021-22 Major League Baseball offseason will revolve around one of the better free-agent classes in recent memory. But will there also be trades? You bet there will be trades. As a sort of appetizer, we...
MLBCentral Illinois Proud

Twins top Brewers 2-0 with strong Albers start, Donaldson HR

MINNEAPOLIS (AP)The start ended a little earlier than Andrew Albers would’ve liked, but the outcome was well worth the wait – a mere eight years between wins with Minnesota. Josh Donaldson’s two-run home run in the first inning stood up for the well-traveled Albers, and the Twins beat the Milwaukee...
MLBNWI.com

Alcantara scheduled to start as Miami hosts Cincinnati

Cincinnati Reds (71-59, second in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (53-76, fifth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Vladimir Gutierrez (9-4, 3.68 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 73 strikeouts) Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (7-12, 3.30 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 146 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -102, Reds -116; over/under is 7 1/2...
BaseballIdaho8.com

Twins outlast Brewers, rain in 6-4 win

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Miguel Sanó drove in a pair of runs and the Minnesota Twins outlasted the rain and the Milwaukee Brewers for a 6-4 victory. After Minnesota saw its 4-0 lead disappear, the Twins went back up 5-4 in the sixth inning when Andrelton Simmons hit into a double play that drove in Sanó. Josh Donaldson had an RBI double in the seventh. Rain fell on and off throughout the game, but never caused a stoppage in play. It fell heaviest during the bottom of the eighth. Caleb Thielbar threw two scoreless innings in relief to get the win. It’s the first time the Brewers have lost three in a row since before the All-Star break.
MLBPosted by
On3.com

KSReds: Cincinnati Reds Suffer Series Loss to Miami Marlins

Well, that was a less than ideal weekend for the Cincinnati Reds. After a convincing win on Friday night, the Reds bats went quiet on Saturday and Sunday. The Reds lost 2-1 on Sunday afternoon as Jesus Luzardo tossed a two-hitter. As a team, Cincy struck out 26 times in the two losses on Saturday and Sunday and scored a combined two runs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy