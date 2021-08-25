Alt rock band Incubus to take over Foellinger

Michael Nesmith is a bona fide pop-culture polymath. He is a godfather of the MTV era, having pioneered the modern music-video genre. (His Elephant Parts, a collection of comedy and musical shorts, won the very first Grammy for video of the year in 1982.) He was also the executive producer of the 1984 punk comedy Repo Man, one of the best American movies of the Reagan era. Before that, he was a foundational figure in the Laurel Canyon country-rock scene, having handed Linda Ronstadt one of her first hit singles with his song “Different Drum.” Oh, and he happened to play the guitar-picking wiseacre with a Texas drawl and ski cap in the The Monkees television series, a massive success that aired from 1966 to 1968. I say “happened to play,” because when you hear Nesmith, who is 78 and one of two surviving Monkees, talk, you get the impression that he sees himself less as a member of an enormously popular band than as an actor on a TV show called The Monkees.