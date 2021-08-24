How “The Alliance” Benefits and Hurts Wake Forest

Today the ACC, Pac-12, and Big Ten formally announced a merger in order to ensure they have a seat at the table in this new wild, wild west of college football. While a lot of the focus has been put on the ability to now have a voting block that can stand up to the SEC, especially after the additions of Oklahoma and Texas, there are a wealth of issues to be solved, compromises to be figured out, and adjustments to be made. Nationally, the headlines are going to be, “well how does this affect Clemson, Oregon, Ohio State, Notre Dame?”