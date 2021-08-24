Cancel
Dawson County, NE

Troopers Locate 11 LBs of Fentanyl in I-80 Traffic Stop

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTroopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested one person after locating 11 pounds of fentanyl during a traffic stop in Dawson County. At approximately 11:00 p.m. Monday, a trooper observed an eastbound BMW sedan with defective lighting traveling on Interstate 80 near Lexington, at mile marker 235. The trooper performed a traffic stop. During the traffic stop, the trooper and a Dawson County Sheriff’s Deputy observed marijuana in plain view inside the vehicle.

#Fentanyl#I 80#Trooper#Marijuana#Mile Marker#The Nebraska State Patrol
