Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Turn your old useless laptop screen into an external monitor

Posted by 
HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For far too long I possessed an old Dell Studio laptop. It served me well for a good 5 years with a number of service centre visits, battery and hard disk replacements, formats and OS upgrades. From the past few years I have ditched the old laptop for a Macbook. Yet still, I never bothered to dispose of it. After all it still works (slow af but works!). What if there is an ‘emergency’ situation where I need to use this ancient piece of technology? I tried selling it, but the act itself and the price I get for it is honestly not worth it. Giving it to someone for free feels like a punishment to the person (most smartphones have better specs). Disposing it off just doesn’t feel right (yeah right! That’s the middle class in me speaking. Also not very good for the environment).

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

HackerNoon

HackerNoon

492
Followers
8K+
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laptop#Remote Control#Smartphones#Os#Macbook#Olx#Quikr#Dell#Lcd#Hdmi#Vga#Aliexpress#Lvds Cable#Enough
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
Cell PhonesPopular Science

How to see if someone has been snooping on your devices

With so much sensitive data and access to so many apps and services on our phones and laptops, it makes sense that we don’t want unwelcome visitors snooping around. That’s why it’s essential to get a PIN code, fingerprint lock, password or some other kind of security protection in place, so that you and only you can access everything within your gadgets.
ComputersTree Hugger

Did Microsoft Just Announce the End of Computers?

Microsoft just launched Windows 365, saving us everything between Windows 11 and 364 and going totally cloud-based. It's just available for business now, but if you look closely, you might see a future of greener, lower impact computing. As tech consultant Shelly Palmer notes, it's a big deal. "Depending upon...
Technologymakeuseof.com

A Beginner’s Guide to Lapdocks: How to Use Your Phone as a Laptop

With smartphones becoming increasingly powerful, why do we still lug around heavy laptops or additional hardware when our pocket devices perform the same functions as computers?. Enter the lapdock—a device you can use to transform your smartphone into a laptop. With a lapdock, you could eliminate the need for a...
Cell PhonesComputerworld

How to control your Android phone with your eyes

Well, I'll be: Just when we thought we'd uncovered all there is to know about Google's almost-ready-for-prime-time Android 12 update, a futuristic new feature has snuck its way into the mix. As spotted over the weekend, the latest Android 12 beta release includes an intriguing new capability that quite literally...
Cell PhonesCNET

5 ways to turn your old iPad into a kid-friendly smart home gadget

With a new iPad Mini expected this fall, are you thinking about retiring your old iPad? That older Apple tablet may have a few years on it but still works fine. Should you sell it and put the cash toward the latest and greatest for iPad? Or could you repurpose it as a smart gadget for your kids that they could continue to use after you buy the new iPad? (If you do decide to sell, we have a handy guide on the best places to sell your old equipment.)
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

Apple’s latest iOS update is causing big problems for some iPhone users

The iOS 14.7.1 update Apple released a few weeks ago is wreaking havoc for some iPhone users. While the update was primarily designed to address an Apple Watch bug, some iPhone users with the update are experiencing connectivity issues with their cellular service. According to posts on Apple discussion boards and social media sites like Reddit, impacted users are seeing a “No Service” message at the top of the display. Today’s Top Deal The best Alexa smart plugs on Amazon are somehow down to just $5 each! Price: $19.99 You Save: $5.00 (20%) Buy Now Is there a fix for the iOS 14.7 cellular issue? For users experiencing...
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Libratone Q Adapt in-ear USB-C earphones plug into your Google phone and have great sound

Get earphones suited for your Google phone with the Libratone Q Adapt in-ear USB-C earphones. They feature rich sound and adjustable noise cancelation. What’s more, the adjustable noise cancelation lets you chose your ideal level of quiet whether you’re working, running, or just relaxing. And, of course, you can decide how much background noise you want to filter in. Also, the USB-C connection plugs right into your Google phone. Meanwhile, a 4-button remote gives you access to the adjustable noise cancelation, volume controls, and more. Additionally, these in-ear USB-C earphones are sweatproof, so you can feel free to wear them during workouts. Moreover, the 5 different-size earcups ensure a comfortable fit. There’s even a set with an extra secure fit that’s ideal for workouts.
Cell PhonesPosted by
SPY

The Best Laptop Chargers for Every Type of Device

Table of Contents Best USB Laptop Chargers Best Power Banks Losing a laptop charger is always a painful experience. Not only does it renders your laptop useless if you don’t have a backup, but they can be expensive to replace. But things are quickly changing when it comes to the best laptop chargers. In most cases, the best laptops of 2021 feature USB-C ports , including the newest MacBook Air and Pro models. In addition to helping laptops to be thinner, USB-C also delivers enough power that you can use it to charge a laptop. As a result, if you break or lose your...
SoftwareCNET

Every Windows user should do this: How to create a Windows 10 bootable USB

Troubleshooting an old and slow PC isn't a fun experience, but it's also something you can do on your own at home. In addition to common issues to look for, there's another task you should take on -- create a bootable USB drive. I know, I know. The first time I heard the term "bootable USB," I felt a tinge of panic. And it's OK if you do, too. Creating the drive is a task that sounds complicated and something that requires plenty of tech savvy, but in reality, it only takes a few clicks of the mouse and a solid internet connection to complete. Don't feel intimidated at all. I promise.
TechnologyPCWorld

8 ways to keep California from banning your desktop PC

Yes, we know, California hasn’t banned your desktop gaming PC just yet, but we can tell you that one way to keep government regulators from climbing on your back is to be proactive about it. Today, for example, there are no regulations in place over DIY computers’ power efficiency. The...
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Google has three new Nest Cams, but there’s really only one you should buy

If you didn’t know yet, Google announced a trio of new security cameras in its Nest Cam lineup. The upgrades were long in the making given that the original Google Nest Cam was released in 2015, followed by the outdoor variant in 2016 and subsequently two cameras in the Nest Cam IQ series — the Nest Cam IQ Indoor and Outdoor in 2017. The toughest part about Google’s new Nest Cams is that they’re all similarly named, but they essentially break down to a battery-powered model, another with a floodlight, and an indoor cam that requires a wire for power.
ComputersPCWorld

How to take a screenshot on a Chromebook

Screenshots—or captures of whatever is showing on your screen—let you easily save or share information. And on a Chromebook, grabbing them is pretty straightforward, so long as you know the right keyboard shortcuts. Knowing the correct keystrokes may be the most difficult part for people used to MacOS or even...
Technologytechviral.net

How To Find Your Lost or Stolen Windows 10 Devices

Have you ever imagined misplacing your laptop or smartphone? Although for Android devices, Google Provides a built-in feature known as ‘Find My Device’, which helps locate misplaced or lost smartphones. However, the same feature was missing on Windows 10 until the November 2018 update. With the November 2018 update, Windows...

Comments / 0

Community Policy