Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Ford Eliminator is a 281 horsepower electric crate motor

Top Speed
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe idea behind crate engines and engine swaps for a long time has been quite simple: put a more powerful engine where a less powerful engine used to be. It may be complicated for a novice mechanic, but for the experienced, it is a rather simple job. However, with multiple...

www.topspeed.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Toyota Motor#Horsepower#Ford Performance#Ford Eliminator#Tesla Motor#Sema#Ice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

There Is No Other Corvette Like This In The World

Chevrolet has never offered the Corvette as a practical shooting brake. If you need more luggage space, Callaway will extend the rear of any C7 Corvette Coupe and convert it into a stylish shooting brake it calls the AeroWagen. If, however, you prefer the vintage styling of the C3 Corvette, a customized 1973 Chevrolet Corvette shooting brake is currently for sale on Craigslist. This isn't a kit car either; it's a true one-of-a-kind C3 Corvette shooting brake.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Huge Collection Of 1930s Ford Barn Finds Explored

This is quite the classic Ford stash. The classic car community has an extremely varied collection of different subgenres. This can range from older speed chasers who love to modify and race their beloved muscle car, or it may just be somebody looking to invest. Regardless of their motives, they all agree. These cars are fun! As far as brands go, it's difficult not to mention the big three GM, Dodge, and Ford. While today we know these brands as only producing one or two high-performance vehicles, in the past almost every car you could buy from these companies would be an instant classic just a short few decades later. When most people think of a classic car they may picture in their head an image of a sleek 1969 Dodge Charger or ‘Cuda. However today we are going farther back in time to the 1930s.
TrafficPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Brand New Ford F-150s Destroyed In Massive Train Derailment

Ford has been working overtime finding creative ways to keep its assembly lines running throughout the semiconductor chip shortage crisis. Doing so couldn't be more critical for highly profitable models like the F-150 and the rest of the F-Series lineup. We've known for a while now that the Blue Oval has been parking nearly completed trucks in massive lots near the factories as they wait for transport to dealers. The only thing holding them back is semiconductor chips.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

1969 Ford Torino GT Packs A 428 Cobra Jet

It’s understandable why the Ford Mustang gets so much attention, being a symbol of unbridled freedom and boasting a run of over 50 years and counting. However, if you’re a Ford fan you might also be a fan of the Torino, a car far too many in America and elsewhere have forgotten. One great way to remind everyone of what the Torino is all about is by driving a beautiful, powerful, like this one. To top the cake, this comes with proof of authenticity via Marti Report and one less feature make this a 1 of 1 car.
CarsCNET

2022 Ford Maverick 2.0T fuel economy shows up on window sticker preview

The 2022 Ford Maverick isn't just about providing Americans with an affordable pickup truck, this is literally Ford's way of reaching the entry-level car segment once again. And if you want to play with the Honda Civics and Toyota Corollas of the world, stellar fuel economy is a must. On Monday, we got a preview of what to expect from the fuel-sipping pickup with a window sticker for one model, thanks to the Maverick Truck Club forum.
Posted by
Motor1.com

This Corvette-Based Supercar Has Two V8 Engines In The Back

If the name Gordon Tronson doesn’t ring a bell in your head, don’t worry - he is not quite famous outside the tuning scene he is occupying. But in the world of twin-engine hot rods, sports cars, and supercars he is a rockstar. He’s made several absolutely bonkers creations, including a Ford Model T with two Ford-sourced racing engines, a Ford Econoline with four (!) engines, and even a four-engine Harley motorcycle. One of his early projects was a Lamborghini Countach built by Tronson from scratch using a 1/24 scale model as a guide.
Buying Carsfordauthority.com

1996 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Convertible With 26K Miles Up For Auction

In recent months, we’ve seen a number of older Ford Mustang examples go up for auction and attract considerable interest, including modern classics like the SN95 and Fox Body generations. Now, this pretty incredible 1996 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra convertible is up for grabs at Cars & Bids, in bone stock condition with just 26k miles on the clock, making it an enticing offering for anyone that’s a fan of this relatively rare combination.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

We Have Bad News For Owners Of Old Electric Cars

EV drivers probably know this, but if you haven't checked one out yet, there are three types of charging ports. Tesla has its own proprietary system, though we did learn recently that it was going to open up its charging network to other makes and models using an adapter. The first EVs used a setup called CHAdeMO and most newer cars use the SAE's Combined Charging System, or CCS.
Buying CarsPosted by
thedrive

1,283-HP Chevy Diesel Rat Rod Truck Runs 8s and Is Still Street Legal

When you've got a 76-year-old truck lying around, you make the most of it. Old trucks should never die—they should just be repurposed. Everyone ought to do their part in keeping them from the scrap heap, especially if you're capable of building something like this 1945 Chevy drag truck named Burnie. The world needs more eight-second trucks, preferably with parachutes on the back.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Experience The Most Powerful Mustang In Ford History

This 2021 GT500 is the epitome of modern muscle. There are very few cars out there as impressive as the GT500. The new Mustang Shelby GT500 debuted in the fall of 2019 as the most powerful street-legal Ford ever, yes, ever. From the floor mats to the rear tires, this Pony Car is a fully loaded beast. A supercharged 5.2-liter engine was designed to push the Mustang like a rocket ship with over 700 horses leaving the engine to move the rear tires. The winning formula makes the 2021 GT500 a sub-11-second monster in the quarter-mile, and a 0-60 mph of mid-three seconds.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Ford Bronco Owners Have The Strangest Problem

Any time a brand-new vehicle hits the market there are bound to be some first model year issues. The Ford Bronco is no exception. The good news is that none of these issues are serious, like poor hardtop build quality and paint wear on the roll bar. They're not dangerous and don't affect vehicle safety or anything mechanical. Still, they're a nuisance for owners. And now there appears to be yet another one, though only certain trim levels seem to be affected.
Buying CarsPosted by
Motorious

1970 Chevy Chevelle SS 454 Is The Muscle Car King

Carlisle is offering up this impressive muscle car. Finding a clean example of a 1970 Chevy Chevelle SS LS6 454 these days is like finding a unicorn hidden among the horses. There are many variants of the Chevelle that were made during this time, but the 454 cubic inch LS6-powered ones were highly coveted beasts, that have the meat to keep up with the muscle car madness on the roads today. Example in this kind of condition are becoming harder to find by the day, and as soon as one becomes available for sale, they're usually gone by the next day.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Coolest COPO Cars On Motorious

To celebrate the newest COPO Camaro, here are some awesome examples of Chevy COPOs for sale. Chevrolet recently announced that the 2022 Chevy COPO Camaro was going to come with a massive 527 cubic inch engine, and we can dig it. The old adage of "no replacement for displacement" hasn’t aged perfectly with time, but the idea of a big engine stuffed into the engine bay of a mid-size muscle car will always make us smile. To celebrate the new COPO Camaro, here are some COPOs on Motorious, not just limited to Camaro.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Ford Maverick Window Sticker Reveals EcoBoost MPG With Tow Pack

Ford revealed the Maverick earlier this summer, and one of its standout features was its 40-miles-per-gallon highway rating. That’s achievable with the hybrid powertrain, though fuel economy details about the other engine remained elusive until now. A new MaverickTruckClub.com post reveals a window sticker of a 2022 Maverick equipped with the 2.0-liter EcoBoost and the 4,000-pound (1,814-kilogram) tow package that shows its fuel economy rating.
CarsCarscoops

10 Cool Vintage Muscle Cars That Aren’t The 1968 Dodge Charger

The highlight of Dodge’s recent announcement about its future EV-based performance cars was a glimpse of a black concept clearly inspired by the ’68-’70 Charger. With its σinister hidden headlights, recessed rear window, big-block engine options, and numerous TV and movie appearances, there’s probably no car from the original muscle car era that better encapsulates the spirit of Detroit muscle.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

2023 Corvette E-Ray Will Be More Powerful Than Expected

It's been several months since there have been any updates regarding the upcoming Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray, the hybrid variant of the C8 generation. The attention has instead been placed on the troubled C8 production and the track-focused Z06. But now it's time to circle back to what could be the most interesting C8 variant - or any Corvette variant of all time - thanks to new insider information obtained by Muscle Cars and Trucks.
CarsPosted by
SlashGear

F-150 Lightning leak says Ford has an enviable problem with its EV truck

Ford is reportedly doubling production targets for the 2022 F-150 Lightning, aiming to build even more of the all-electric pickups than previously intended in the hope of satisfying apparently unexpected demand. Announced back in May 2021, the F-150 Lightning is the first BEV version of what has long been America’s best-selling truck, though opinions were split on whether its reception would be positive or not.

Comments / 0

Community Policy