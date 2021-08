A man is arrested on weapons charges after shots are fired outside a Greeley bar. Police say Michael Llamas fired off shots at Rancho El Corazon Bar on 18th Street early Sunday morning. The Greeley Tribune reports he then fled the scene and tried to hide in a ditch along U.S. S 85, before he was caught. No one was hurt in the shooting, but several cars were damaged. Llamas faces a charge of suspicion of possesssion of a weapon by a person prohibited. For the full story, check out https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.