Engineers Without Borders Urgent need for CAD help

asce-pgh.org
 7 days ago

The Beltzhoover, PA team is working on our next design deliverable. As part of this work, we need to create 2D drawings based on some 3D scans we completed. We are looking to have existing conditions drawings in the next week or two. If you have experience using 3D scans...

www.asce-pgh.org

Medical & Biotechtechstartups.com

Pfizer board member warns policymakers: “Natural immunity confers durable protection and we should start assimilating that into our policy discussion”

As you may recall, the latest study from Israel found that “having SARS-CoV-2 once confers much greater immunity than a vaccine.” The study, which was published on August 25, found that natural immune protection that develops after a SARS-CoV-2 infection offers considerably more of a shield against the Delta variant of the pandemic coronavirus than two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
SoftwareeWeek

How Edge Computing, Edge Networking, and Edge Data Management Work Together

Across IT, practitioners and providers alike continue to grapple with clarity around what qualifies as “edge” infrastructure. But ultimately, the goals are the same: lower latency and greater resiliency for applications. Recent innovation within the industry has revealed a trifecta of distinct elements—edge computing, edge networking, and edge data management—that...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Forced Physics Data Center Technology Celebrates First Installation of Edgeility System Designed for Edge and On Premise Locations

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 18, 2021-- Forced Physics Data Center Technology celebrates the first installation of the new Edgeility System. Cooled with proprietary JouleForce® Technology, this micro data center provides the thermal solution the industry needs for Edge and on premise distributed compute. This positions Forced Physics DCT to serve markets previously limited by other cooling solutions.
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

Operational Tests In Orkney Validate Ampaire’s Hybrid Approach

While many across the aviation industry are looking for step-change solutions to meet global emissions-reduction targets, California startup Ampaire is taking what it believes to be a more pragmatic approach. There are things that can be done today to bridge the gap to zero-emission flight—one of... Operational Tests In Orkney...
Computershngn.com

What is the Computing Power of the Mining machine? How to Convert the Mining Power Unit?

A word we often mention in digital currency mining is the computing power of the mining machine, such as Antminer S9 computing power 13.5T, Antminer L3+815G, what does computing power mean? What does computing power mean? ? How is the computing power unit defined? In fact, the meaning of computing power is very simple. It represents the computing power and calculation performance of the mining machine. He specifically represents the number of operations per second of the overall hash algorithm of the mining machine. We first need to know that the essence of mining is to solve a mathematical calculation. Whoever calculates it first will get a reward (coin). This mathematical calculation method is also very simple, that is, constantly trying to collide the results.
EngineeringDesign World Network

Micro 3D printing comes to the aid of medical device development

The first time I heard the term “micro 3D printing” was a couple of years ago when I saw an image on LinkedIn presenting a tiny 3D printed part on a finger. “Incredible,” I thought to myself, “such a small part and so accurate with an amazing level of detail. But who needs micro parts and why? What are the possible applications for this type of technology, and what kind of challenges can it potentially solve?”
Small BusinessVentureBeat

JumpCloud: 68% of small to medium-sized enterprises in the U.S. are mandating COVID-19 vaccine

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are continuing to adjust their policies as new COVID-19 cases surge due to the Delta variant. A recent survey by JumpCloud of 500 US and UK executives indicates that SMEs are prepared to deal with uncertainty over the long-term and are deploying a variety of responses. More than three quarters of respondents are rethinking plans to return to the office (In just the US, 52.4% of U.S. respondents are currently rethinking their plans to return to the office and an additional 17.1% have already delayed “work in the office” start dates).
IndustryDesign World Network

What’s the difference between ANSI and ISO ball screw load capacity?

The dynamic load capacity of a ball screw is typically defined by the DIN ISO 3408-5 standard, or in some cases, by the JIS B1192-1997 standard, both of which use 1 million revolutions as the basis for load capacity. However, some manufacturers determine ball screw dynamic load capacity according to the ANSI ASME B5.48-1977 standard (reconfirmed in 2013), which uses 1 million inches of travel as the basis.
Softwarepaloaltonetworks.com

Container scanning image through GitHub Action 401 Unauthorized error.

I'm trying to inject this https://github.com/PaloAltoNetworks/prisma-cloud-scan Prisma Cloud Scan Action in my GitHub Action. Failed with 401 Unauthorized Error. Also, tried with twislockcli and getting same error. Prisma Cloud admin reset the password too. Also, tried using the Access Key but both failed with same error. I can see issues with user permissions but Prisma Cloud Admin can not figured it out.

