Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Orioles lose 14-8 to the Angels, extend losing streak to 19 games

By Camden Chat
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe losing streak continues. It was a slugfest at Camden Yards that took three hours and 50 minutes to complete and it wasn’t even close. The Orioles did most of their scoring from behind, but were never able to catch up to the Angels. The Orioles needed starter Spenser Watkins...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shohei Ohtani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Angels#The Orioles#Al
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Albert Pujols sparks speculation with quote about Angels

Albert Pujols faced the Los Angeles Angels as an opponent for the first time since leaving the organization in a three-game series this weekend. There didn’t appear to be any hard feelings, but the veteran first baseman still raised some eyebrows with something he said after Sunday’s game. Pujols’ Dodgers...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Shohei Ohtani’s Ridiculous Performance

Shohei Ohtani has wowed crowds across the league nearly every time he’s taken the diamond this year. But on Wednesday night, the two-way superstar provided an especially unforgettable performance. Stepping up to the plate for his fourth at bat in the eighth inning, Ohtani blasted a 430-foot home run to...
MLBHouston Chronicle

Upton, Ohtani hit milestones in Angels' 10-2 rout of Padres

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jared Walsh homered and drove in three runs, Justin Upton got his 1,000th RBI and the Los Angeles Angels snapped their three-game skid with a 10-2 victory over the San Diego Padres on Saturday night. Shohei Ohtani stole second to became the first player in team...
MLBcalltothepen.com

Los Angeles Angels: The mystery of Mike Trout’s calf has been solved

When Mike Trout landed on the Injured List with a strained calf muscle, it was expected that the Los Angeles Angels star would be back in the relatively near future. As the Angels had been able to hover in the playoff race, Trout’s long awaited return seemed as though it would be the boost they needed.
BaseballPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Tigers Announcer Apologizes for Racist Joke About Angels’ Shohei Ohtani

Detroit Tigers announcer (and Hall of Fame pitcher) Jack Morris apologized during Tuesday’s nights game for a racist comment he made in the sixth inning as Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani was about to bat. When asked “Now what do you do with Shohei Ohtani?” as the Japanese superstar stepped up to bat, Morris replied, “Be very, very careful” in a way that’s typically used to mock Asian accents. During the ninth inning, Morris apologized for the comment, at one point accidentally calling Shohei “Jose.” “It’s been brought to my attention, and I sincerely apologize if I offended anybody, especially anybody in the Asian community, for what I said about pitching and being careful to Jose or Shohei Ohtani,” he said. “I did not intend for any offensive thing and I apologize if I did. I certainly respect and have the utmost respect for this guy.”
MLBchatsports.com

Orioles Are Third Team To Have Two 14+-Game Losing Streaks In Same Season

On Wednesday night, the Baltimore Orioles lost their fourteenth consecutive game, for the second time this season. They are one of only three major league teams to have two losing streaks of 14 games or more in the same season. The 1911 and 1935 Boston (NL) are the others; the team used the nickname "Rustlers" in 1911.
MLBchatsports.com

Orioles on deck: What to know about Baltimore’s losing streak, pitching matchups and how to watch Tuesday’s game vs. Angels

Starting pitchers: Orioles RHP Spenser Watkins (2-5, 5.63 ERA) vs. Angels RHP Dylan Bundy (2-9, 6.04 ERA) What’s at stake?: The Orioles have lost 18 games in a row, the sixth-longest losing streak in the last 60 years and tied for the 11th longest skid in MLB’s modern era (since 1900). A loss on Tuesday would tie the 2005 Kansas City Royals for the longest losing streak since the 1988 Orioles started the season with 21 consecutive defeats.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Angels star Shohei Ohtani bolsters AL MVP candidacy with latest milestone

Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani has cooled off a bit at the plate as of late, but he is still reaching milestones on a weekly basis. In the fifth inning of the Angels’ home game against the San Diego Padres, Ohtani stole second base with ease and later went on to score to extend the team’s key lead in the contest. The stolen base gave him 20 on the season, which is a notable career-high for him.
MLBPosted by
WDBO

Ohtani hits MLB-high 42nd home run, Angels beat Yankees 8-7

ANAHEIM, Calif. — (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his major-league leading 42nd home run, Jack Mayfield connected for his first career grand slam and the Los Angeles Angels were able to defeat the New York Yankees 8-7 Monday night. Despite the longballs from Ohtani and Mayfield, the difference in the...
MLBRiverside Press Enterprise

Homers by Shohei Ohtani, Jack Mayfield power Angels past Yankees

ANAHEIM — You will not be surprised to know that Shohei Ohtani is one of the players tied for the Angels lead in home runs since the All-Star break. You probably wouldn’t guess that he’s tied with Jack Mayfield though. Ohtani homered and Mayfield hit his first career grand slam...
MLBLong Beach Press-Telegram

Angels scratch Shohei Ohtani from start against Yankees because of sore wrist

ANAHEIM — Shohei Ohtani isn’t going to get a chance to make up for the biggest blemish on his season. Ohtani’s right wrist, which was hit by a pitch on Saturday, was still sore enough on Monday that the Angels scratched him from his scheduled start on Tuesday against the New York Yankees. He was in the lineup to hit on Monday, and Manager Joe Maddon said he would continue to hit, despite the sore wrist.

Comments / 0

Community Policy