Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Important Study Tips for Online Nursing Students

By Eleanor Bardot
collegexpress.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnline Nursing programs have recently gained a bit of popularity due to the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, where most students were confined to their homes and studying online became the standard form of learning. This transition made it possible for both students and universities to evaluate the effectiveness of distance/remote education, and many came to prefer it over traditional classroom lectures. Studying Nursing online may seem more difficult than most majors, but there are some amazing programs out there. And with these tips, you can make your online Nursing education just as effective as if you were learning in person.

www.collegexpress.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursing Students#Online Learning#Exercise#Labs#Attending Nursing#Google Docs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
Related
EducationLog Cabin Democrat

Is online school right for your student?

The first day of school is quickly approaching. While this is an exciting time of year, for parents unsure and hesitant of having their kids return to in person learning, this also is a stressful time. Making the switch to a different education option is an important step for families. For those considering full-time online school, there are some key things to consider before you determine if virtual education is the right fit for your child and family.
Brenham, TXkwhi.com

EIGHT STUDENTS COMPLETE BLINN ONLINE-BLENDED VOCATIONAL NURSING PROGRAM

Eight students have completed the Blinn College District’s online-blended Vocational Nursing Program. Graduates are Anthony Drake, College Station; William Fox, College Station; Lane Hudson, College Station; Emily Jennings, Deanville; Brittany McPaul, East Bernard; Juanita Paz, Bellville; Joshua Pinkerton, Somerville; and Alicia Schehr, Hearne. A pinning ceremony was recently held at the Dr. W.W. O’Donnell Performing Arts Center on the Brenham Campus.
Public Healththekatynews.com

Time Management Tips for Nursing Students During the Pandemic

The nursing school involves tons of responsibilities for most college students, making one question their commitment to the profession. As you work towards your degree, understand that time management is critical for your success. You may find yourself having to juggle online classes, a part-time job, and tons of assignments.
EducationUC Daily Campus

Study hacks for neurodiverse incoming students

Embarking on the journey that is your college career can be a difficult process, even more so if your brain works differently than a neurotypical’s. If you have attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), medication isn’t always the solution. Even if it is, it is still important to learn compensatory skills. Autism, like ADHD, is an immutable characteristic endowed from birth, but unlike ADHD, does not have medication to change it. Still, going to school with autism can be difficult. Here are some tips and tricks I’ve learned as an upperclassman:
Claude, TXabc7amarillo.com

Dealing with online learning dilemma for students

CLAUDE, Texas (KVII) — As school districts prepare for the upcoming year they're facing the question “Will they offer online stay-at-home learning?” ABC News talked to one rural school district in the Texas Panhandle to find out how they're navigating online learning or no online learning. “Right now we're sitting...
Educationmckinneyonline.com

8 tips to keep students healthy during COVID-19

As kids head back to school, there's likely a lot of excitement for seeing friends and having a more "normal" school year than last. However, there may also be some concern about how to keep students safe. COVID-19 is still spreading – and other common germs, viruses and infections are still easily shared among students.
EducationBrookings Institution

How does virtual learning impact students in higher education?

In 2020, the pandemic pushed millions of college students around the world into virtual learning. As the new academic year begins, many colleges in the U.S. are poised to bring students back to campus, but a large amount of uncertainty remains. Some institutions will undoubtedly continue to offer online or hybrid classes, even as in-person instruction resumes. At the same time, low vaccination rates, new coronavirus variants, and travel restrictions for international students may mean a return to fully online instruction for some U.S. students and many more around the world.
EducationEntrepreneur

Online School Tips for Maximum Productivity

Online schooling is growing rapidly, especially with Covid-19 keeping everyone on their toes these days. Universities are beginning to provide more classes and majors online not only to keep students safe from the effects of a pandemic but to allow anyone to pursue an education no matter their circumstances. Whether...
Mental HealthPosted by
Oakland County Moms

Back to School Tips for ADHD Students

Back to School Tips for ADHD Students – Heading back to school can be a stressful time for any family; even more so for those families who have children diagnosed with Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). Consider the following tips as the school year begins. As always, remember that consistent parenting is...
AdvocacyOrange Leader

How volunteering benefits students

Volunteering is often seen through the lens of how volunteers help to improve their communities. Though there’s no denying the valuable role volunteers play in strengthening their communities, it’s worth noting just how much volunteers can benefit from donating their time and effort to worthy causes. A 2020 study published...
Athens, GAuga.edu

Student tips for success at UGA

The first week of classes wraps today and for many new students, the experience has already been overwhelming, a whirlwind of new activity, new people and... new assignments. As much as we can encourage all students about the importance of a strong start – get a jump on your reading, keep up and arrive everyday prepared for class – some current students offer thoughtful and empathetic advice that every student on campus can use:
EducationOracle

Students and faculty prepare to navigate new normal in the fall

As preparations are being made to return to campus for the fall semester, students and faculty will encounter numerous changes, such as the absence of mask mandates and random testing compared to a previous school year of online learning. With hardly any mandates and regulations, some students are feeling uncertain...
Montgomery, ALwtvy.com

Nursing shortage means more opportunities for nursing students

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy University’s Montgomery nursing students get hands-on experience in situations they could face on the job. First-year nursing student Feteri Hamilton says it is not an easy road, especially now that she will have to attend to patients who have COVID-19, but she says she feels Troy’s nursing program is preparing her for whatever she may face.
EducationPosted by
TheConversationAU

Up to 80% of uni students don't read their assigned readings. Here are 6 helpful tips for teachers

University course readings are pivotal to advance student knowledge and prepare them for class discussions. Despite this, only 20-30% of students read the assigned materials. Drawing on research findings that help explain this alarmingly low rate, this article offers some strategies to help students engage with their required readings. Over the past two decades educators have raised concerns about changing patterns of student motivation, engagement and comprehension of academic reading. The power of technology, media and apps have affected student reading patterns. Read more: ...
Collegestherampageonline.com

Campus Voices: Students Opinions on Fall 2021 Semester

During the first week of the semester, The Rampage asked students:. 1.How they feel this semester will go. “It’s going pretty well, at least for me and my major since a lot of my major has to be in-person.” –Aidan Whitney, Wielding major. “I guess it’s good that we’re still...
CollegesPosted by
1240 KLYQ

Welcome Back U of M Students – 7 Classes to Consider, Regardless of Your Major

Students are definitely back in town! We went to Target for school supplies tonight and there was a very long line to check out, lots of Griz shirts in line for rugs, shelving, tiny microwaves and all the things you need to make a dorm room feel like home. We wondered to each other if the return of the students might help the staffing shortage for businesses around town.
Collegesnicholsonstudentmedia.com

UCF first-generation program welcomes students online

First-generation students met on Saturday during an online welcome session for the Knights First-generation program. According to UCF's Multicultural Academic and Support Services (MASS), a student is considered first-generation when their parents or guardians have not earned a bachelor's degree. UCF is recognized by the Center for First-Generation Student Success as a First-gen Forward Institution.

Comments / 0

Community Policy