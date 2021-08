Chelsea fans have heard about the loan army ad nauseam over the years. This summer has seen many supporters grow outraged with the development strategy as players like Tammy Abraham depart while Danny Drinkwater remains on the books. The loan army is of the utmost importance to the club though and without it, the Blues would not be where they are today. Crucial members of the first team—Andreas Christensen, Mason Mount and Reece James, for example—used loans to grow as players. This time spent out on loan both at home and abroad helped mold them into the stars they are today.