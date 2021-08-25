Alaska now 6th least prepared state for hospital capacity
The emergence of the delta variant of COVID-19 is once again putting a major strain on health care systems nationwide. One of the primary concerns during the pandemic is the ability of each state’s hospitals to handle a growing number of cases. If there are too many cases in a short period of time, hospitals can run out of beds and their capacity to treat people diagnosed with COVID-19 can be overwhelmed.www.anchoragepress.com
