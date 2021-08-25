Gold falls as US dollar gains some ground, Fed symposium in focus

Aussie, Risk FX Take Off; Commodities, Equities Climb. Summary: US Federal Reserve President Jerome Powell sent the Dollar and bond yields tumbling in his speech at the Jackson Hole, Wyoming economic summit. Powell said that while recent rises in inflation are a cause for concern, they are likely to be temporary. In July, US policy makers said they believed that it could be appropriate to begin tapering this year. The benchmark US 10-year bond yield fell 4 basis points to 1.31%. A favourite gauge of the Dollar’s value against a basket of 6 foreign currencies, slid 0.41% to 92.67 from 93.05 on Friday. Risk appetite rose, while equities, commodities and resource currencies took off. The Australian Dollar outperformed, soaring 0.93% to settle at 0.7313 (0.7239). Against the Canadian Loonie, the Greenback slumped to 1.2612 from 1.2682, down 0.65%. The Kiwi (NZD/USD) rallied to close at 0.7012 (0.6950). Sterling rallied to 1.3760 (1.3698) while the Euro advanced 0.28% to 1.1797. The USD/JPY pair Dollar retreated 109.85 from 110.03, down 0.25%. Asian and Emerging Market currencies were all higher against the Greenback. USD/CNH (Dollar-Offshore Chinese Yuan) retreated to 6.4625 at the New York close, from 6.4845 on Friday. Against the Singapore Dollar the Greenback slid to 1.3458 (1.3550).