What was once Category 4 Hurricane Ida upon landfall in southeastern Louisiana Sunday late morning has now weakened to a tropical storm, though the impacts are still being felt far and wide. As of the 4 a.m. CDT advisory update from the National Hurricane Center, the system has winds of 60 mph and is moving north at less than 10 mph. Ida is still bringing heavy rainfall leading to flash flooding, strong winds and the threat of isolated tornadoes to many southeastern states.