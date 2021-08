On June 10, in the format of a videoconference, the German-Australian consultations on foreign policy and security in the 2+2 format were held at the level of the heads of the foreign policy and defense departments. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and his Australian counterpart Marise Payne signed a statement on expanding the strategic partnership which had been in effect since 2013. According to the document, Berlin and Canberra intend to jointly defend the principles of democracy, multilateralism and human rights in the Indo-Pacific region, to coordinate their actions in the fight against cybercrime, terrorism and disinformation. Expansion of economic cooperation was announced.