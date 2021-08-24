Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

When You Think about Diversity, Are You Including Disability?

By Franz Knupfer
newrelic.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen we talk about diversity in tech, people with disabilities are often overlooked. Many tech companies don’t even include disability in their public diversity reporting. This is a huge missed opportunity considering the fact that 1 in 4 Americans has a disability. In fact, people with disabilities in the United States are underrepresented across the board when it comes to employment. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 70% of people without disabilities between the age of 16 and 64 are employed while just 29.1% of people with disabilities are.

newrelic.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disability#Diversity#Black People#Deaf People#Americans#Libs#Lgbtqi#Indians
Related
Career Development & Adviceprdaily.com

How to retain people of color and build a diverse leadership

While many companies talk about diversity, equity and inclusion, recruiting and hiring practices for people of color in management occupations are progressing at an unimpressive pace. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the makeup of public relations managers in the U.S. is predominantly white (91%) with only 4.3% represented by African Americans, 2.3% Asian Americans and 7.6% Hispanic Americans.
Relationship AdviceThrive Global

Are you thinking about leaving your job?

During the pandemic, many people stayed hunkered down in their jobs for security. As we begin to leave the pandemic and head back to a new normal, however, professionals are quitting their jobs in record numbers. If you are considering leaving your job, have you thought about exactly why you want to leave? Do you have another job lined up or are you just done, burned out, and do you need time to recover without any new employment lined up?
Public Healthchiefexecutive.net

How Leaders Can Create Psychological Safety At Work

As the boundaries between work and home continue to blur, how companies respond to social and political issues is more important than ever. Employees are taking note of their employer’s stance on key issues and subsequent actions, and creating an environment of trust, support and psychological safety can help leaders promote healthy engagement among employees.
Medical & Biotechtechstartups.com

Pfizer board member warns policymakers: “Natural immunity confers durable protection and we should start assimilating that into our policy discussion”

As you may recall, the latest study from Israel found that “having SARS-CoV-2 once confers much greater immunity than a vaccine.” The study, which was published on August 25, found that natural immune protection that develops after a SARS-CoV-2 infection offers considerably more of a shield against the Delta variant of the pandemic coronavirus than two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
Healthcheddar.com

Healthcare Providers Look To Turn Away Unvaccinated Patients

Across the country, several states are scrambling to treat an influx of patients who have been tested for the COVID-19 virus, specifically the highly transmittable delta variant. According to the Department of Health and Human Services states like Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Florida, and Arkansas have less than 10% left of their ICU bed capacity. Now some health care providers are changing their policies and letting their patients know that they will not see them unless they have been vaccinated. Founding Director of The Divison Of Medical Ethics at NYU School Of Medicine Arthur L. Caplan, joined Cheddar to discuss whether or not this stance is ethical.
Family RelationshipsHelloGiggles

How to Know if You Grew Up With Narcissist Parents, According to Psychologists

As much as you may love them, parents can drive you crazy. Some can struggle to respect boundaries, be a little tactless when speaking to you, and still might give you unsolicited advice about your career, finances, or love life. But if your parents seem to take satisfaction in cutting you down, refusing to take accountability for the hurt they cause, or being resentful of your independence, you might not have an overprotective helicopter parent on your hands, but rather, a narcissistic parent.
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

Who’s Better? Social Comparison in Romantic Relationships

Everyday social comparison is a common behavior in romantic relationships. In most cases, the direction of the comparison is upward: People compare themselves with superior qualities of the partner. Other than in friendships, partners feel an affective boost after upward social comparisons: They see skills as shared outcomes. Have you...
Career Development & AdviceFast Company

How to manage a domineering employee when you’re an introvert leader

Working with people who are different from us has tremendous benefits. Diversity of thought, perspectives, and approaches is integral to successfully solving problems, innovating, and learning. However, the process can be filled with small challenges. Plenty of us have worked with someone whose style presents a challenge—like a coworker or manager who may frustrate or annoy us or create obstacles to a positive working environment.
Economyhrexecutive.com

Forget what you think you know about strategizing for EX

HR Tech influencer and columnist Ben Brooks shares why a good EX needs to move beyond the instant gratification of company perks. The employee experience. It’s gotten a lot of attention in the past year-and-a-half, becoming one of HR’s most hot-button issues. But are employers approaching employee experience with the right mindset?
SocietySilicon Republic

How employers can support their LGBTQ+ employees

Mastercard’s Robert Dillon discusses his ‘coming out’ experience in his job and offers advice for employers to support their LGBTQ+ employees. Diversity and inclusion are critical for employers. A diverse group of employees leads to diversity of thought, which has been shown to bring about higher success rates in business.
Family RelationshipsFast Company

What 6 CEOs are doing to support working parents

In a new survey of working parents, family benefits startup Cleo found that in nearly 50% of families, at least one parent had taken a step back in their career during the pandemic—whether that meant cutting back on hours or leaving their job altogether. These challenges have more acutely impacted working women, who tend to shoulder the majority of caregiving and childcare responsibilities. Amid the rise of the Delta variant and the uncertainty around school reopenings, balancing full-time work with caregiving is no less challenging now than it was 18 months ago.
KidsPsych Centra

What School Accommodations Can You Get for a Child with ADHD?

For children with ADHD, school can be challenging. Here’s how to secure accommodations to help them feel confident and supported. If your child has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), school may be a more challenging experience than other activities. Children with ADHD might struggle to focus on lessons, sit in...
CollegesDaily Democrat

Community colleges offer cash, textbooks to students who get vaccinated

Jaime Barrientos, a psychology student at Los Angeles Mission College, was searching for information on fall classes a couple weeks ago when he noticed that coronavirus vaccines were being offered during on-campus registration. He messaged a friend who was also unvaccinated and hadn’t planned on getting the shot, and the two of them spent the afternoon in the school’s library filling out paperwork for their first dose of the Pfizer regimen.

Comments / 0

Community Policy