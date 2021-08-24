When You Think about Diversity, Are You Including Disability?
When we talk about diversity in tech, people with disabilities are often overlooked. Many tech companies don’t even include disability in their public diversity reporting. This is a huge missed opportunity considering the fact that 1 in 4 Americans has a disability. In fact, people with disabilities in the United States are underrepresented across the board when it comes to employment. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 70% of people without disabilities between the age of 16 and 64 are employed while just 29.1% of people with disabilities are.newrelic.com
Comments / 0