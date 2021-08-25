Cancel
Yankees beat Braves for second straight night to extend winning streak to 11 games

Hastings Tribune
 6 days ago

ATLANTA — One thing Aaron Boone has said he has enjoyed about the Yankees’ winning streak is seeing different players make contributions. One night it’s Andrew Velazquez getting the wrestling championship belt to mark his contributions, the next it’s Aaron Judge. While there are contributions up and down the lineup, Giancarlo Stanton has been consistently powering the Yankees to wins. He did it again Tuesday night, hitting one of the Bombers’ three homers in a 5-4 win over the Braves at Truist Park.

