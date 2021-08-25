Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

13-year-old student starts classes, says Georgia Tech already ‘feels like home to me’

By Paul Vigna, pennlive.com
Marietta Daily Journal
 5 days ago

Most 13-year-olds would be getting ready for another year in middle school. Caleb Anderson is diving into something a whole lot more challenging. He began classes Monday as a full-time student at Georgia Tech, where he’s studying aerospace engineer. His academic and career goals have a similar lofty path, beginning with a bachelor’s degree in two to three years and then a master’s, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. From there, he plans to earn his doctorate at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and then either work for SpaceX or start his own company.

www.mdjonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
State
Georgia State
State
Massachusetts State
Atlanta, GA
Education
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Journal Constitution
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
Related
TravelPosted by
Reuters

EU countries drop U.S. from safe travel list

BRUSSELS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - European Union governments agreed on Monday to remove the United States and five other countries from the EU's safe travel list, meaning those visitors are likely to face tighter controls, such as tests and quarantines. Kosovo, Israel, Montenegro, Lebanon and North Macedonia have also been...
WorldPosted by
Fox News

North Korea appears to have restarted key nuclear reactor: UN watchdog

Evidence has emerged that North Korea has restarted a nuclear reactor believed to be capable of producing weapons-grade plutonium in a development called "deeply troubling," Reuters reported, citing the International Atomic Energy Agency. The IAEA’s report, which was released on Friday, said the reactor in question is located in the...
Louisiana StatePosted by
The Hill

1M without power in Louisiana after Ida makes landfall

President Biden has declared a disaster in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida made landfall on Sunday, knocking out power to 1 million people in the state. The storm came with destructive winds topping 100 miles an hour and dumped dangerous amounts of water on the region as it made landfall just west of New Orleans as a Category 4 hurricane.

Comments / 0

Community Policy