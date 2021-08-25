Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Intelsat reaches debt agreement

By Chris Forrester
Advanced Television
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIntelsat has told its Chapter 11 bankruptcy court that it has achieved the support of some of its major debt holders. Intelsat says that it could lead to a “comprehensive” financial restructuring that would reduce the operator’s debt by more than half – from almost $15 billion (€12.7bn) to $7 billion.

advanced-television.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Debt Restructuring#Private Company#Bankruptcies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Richmond, VAAdvanced Television

SES demands trial on its Intelsat $1.8bn claim

On September 1st the Intelsat bankruptcy court is scheduled to hold a pre-trial hearing on the SES claim for a greater share of the FCC’s incentive payments due from the C-band clearing process and auction. SES, in a filing to the court on August 25th, is asking that the actual trial scheduled for September 20th be started on that date and not further adjourned or postponed.
BusinessAdvanced Television

Intelsat bankruptcy exit at risk

There are many pages of potential problems to be overcome by Intelsat as it proceeds towards its proposed Exit Plan from bankruptcy under its Amended Plan. But two Luxembourg entities figure largely in the 607-page filing to its US bankruptcy court on August 24th. The first is Intelsat arch-rival SES,...
SoccerTribal Football

Barcelona reach agreement for €455M cash injection

Barcelona have reached a finance deal with different international investors over the next 10 years with 1.98 per cent interest. The plan is guaranteed with television rights, says Sport. It sees Barca get €455m and renegotiate €140m of previous debt with more favourable conditions. The deal was taken after being...
EconomyAdvanced Television

Intelsat seeks Chapter 11 extension

Intelsat, in a comprehensive motion filed August 13th with its Chapter 11 bankruptcy reconstruction court, is asking the court to extend its bankruptcy timetable. Intelsat says that considerable progress is being made via mediation between the various parties, including SES. Intelsat says: “With the support and guidance of the Mediator, [we] have exhaustively reviewed and considered every significant creditor proposal in mediation and pushed their divergent stakeholders to resolve issues. The mediation is confidential, and therefore, [we] cannot describe in detail the numerous proposals and term sheets that have been exchanged, and phone calls, video conferences, and in-person meetings that have occurred in the nearly four months since mediation began”.
Bismarck, NDKFYR-TV

Bakken Energy reaches agreement to purchase DGC assets

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bakken Energy announced Monday that it has reached agreement with Basin Electric Power Cooperative on key terms and conditions to purchase the assets of the Dakota Gasification Company and the owner of the Great Plains Synfuels Plant. Located near Beulah, N.D., the Synfuels Plant will be...
EconomyPosted by
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
Credits & LoansStreetInsider.com

Form FWP CREDIT SUISSE AG Filed by: CREDIT SUISSE AG

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Dual Directional Trigger Performance Securities Based on the Value of the S&P 500® Index due January 4, 2023. Principal at Risk Securities. The securities are unsecured notes issued by...
Credits & LoansLas Vegas Herald

Slick Cash Loan Offers Online Loans With No Credit Check For Up To $5,000

Summary: Slick Cash Loan helps people needing urgent cash with its online no credit check loans for up to $5,000. Slick Cash Loan, the company known for its friendly loan products and fast processes, is offering another similar product for the benefit of borrowers. The no credit check loan is a simple way of accessing money for meeting urgent and unforeseen financial needs.
Personal FinanceFingerLakes1

IRS faces historic backlog: Explaining refunds, credits, stimulus payments, and direct deposits

The Internal Revenue Service is a mess right now. Not because of any insidious plot to keep money away from Americans who filed their taxes on-time or are eligible for tax credits, but because the IRS has been handling distributing payments throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Several rounds of stimulus checks, advances on tax credits like the Child Tax Credit – being made in monthly payments, as well as processing 2020 tax returns has created an historic backlog.
EducationPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Student loans canceled: 45 million need $1.8 trillion debt relief

Student loan forgiveness or cancellation has been gaining momentum in the United States. Last week, the federal government said would cancel $5.8 billion in student loan debt. It has been called an economic crisis as $1.8 trillion exists in outstanding student loan debt. That equals $36,510 per borrower at public colleges. Meanwhile, private student loan debt averages $54,921 per borrower. Among talk of cancelling student debt altogether small steps have been taken to cancel student loans for select groups.
BusinessAdvanced Television

CTS launches Managed Terrestrial Distribution in US

Comcast Technology Solutions (CTS), a division of Comcast Cable that provides media and entertainment technology to operators, content providers, and advertisers, has launched a new Managed Terrestrial Distribution service to support the technological evolution of pay-TV operators across the US. CTS’ new Managed Terrestrial Distribution service is designed to help...
Economydigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Update: You Might Be Owed A Car Insurance Payment

While Congress doesn’t seem to be all that interested in a fourth stimulus check, there are still some ways to earn more money. For one, you could definitely ask your car insurance company to provide you with some COVID-19 cash on their own. Some of the providers of car insurance...
digitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Four Detailed Summary

Stimulus Check four has been speculated for a long time. The earlier checks have provided a great sense of relief to the mass. However, the current situation in America has led the people to push for another check. The covid cases in the country have seen an alarming rise. This has led to the fear of yet another shutdown. The people are very much keen on receiving more payments from the government. The common people are looking up to the government to have their support. So what are the odds for a fourth stimulus check possibility? Let us try and find the answer below.
MarketsAdvanced Television

Forecast: US FAST market to reach $4.1bn in 2023

According to research from analyst firm nScreenMedia, the US free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) industry is locked into a virtuous cycle. Expanding audiences attract more and better content, attracting more advertisers, and driving up ad values. And, in turn, the growth in content attracts more viewers. This market dynamic will...
EconomyAdvanced Television

UK seeks ‘post Brexit’ data deals

Britain is pursuing data partnerships with countries including the US, Australia, South Korea ‘and other fast-growing markets’ to boost trade after Brexit. ‘Data adequacy partnerships’ mean organisations would not have to implement costly compliance measures to share personal data internationally when doing business, the UK’s DCMS said, reports Reuters. Exiting...
Financial ReportsAdvanced Television

Kudelski H1: Net revenues up 6.2%

The Kudelski Group, a provider of media content protection and value-added service technology, has published its 2021 half year results. Total revenues and other operating income increased from $320.1 million (€272m) to $340.5 million. Net revenues for the Group grew by 6.2 per cent to $335.7 million, reflecting positive developments in Digital TV, Cybersecurity and IoT.
Las Vegas, NVAdvanced Television

EchoStar proposes settlement of Dish Class Action

A proposed settlement has been reached on behalf of holders of EchoStar common stock as of August 19th 2019 and who received shares of Class A common stock of Dish Network. The action, started in the name of the City of Hallandale Police & Firefighters Retirement Trust (based in Florida) and with Charlie Ergen and other EchoStar and Dish executives as defendants, sees a proposal filed with a potential agreement in a Las Vegas, Nevada district court.
Palo Alto, CAAdvanced Television

Maxar secures order for SiriusXM’s SXM-10

At the start of August, Maxar Technologies received an order from pay-radio broadcaster SiriusXM for a new satellite, SXM-9. Now Maxar has confirmed another satellite order for SiriusXM, its SXM-10 craft. “Maxar has been manufacturing communications satellites for SiriusXM for decades, and we’re proud to continue this relationship for both...

Comments / 0

Community Policy