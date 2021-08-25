Somewhere, somehow Red Cross lost its way

Haiti has again been struck by an earthquake, a 7.2-magnitude quake that has killed thousands and left thousands more homeless. Aid groups are sending assistance. They are listed on the internet — “How to Help Haiti:” Americares, CARE, Doctors Without Borders and Hope for Haiti have sent people and supplies and medical care. Some of these agencies have been in Haiti since a 2010 quake destroyed homes and lives. It is interesting that the Red Cross is not mentioned on the list.