What They Are Saying: Lawrence's second preseason outing

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence told reporters on Saturday that he felt "comfortable" and "poised" during this preseason debut against the Cleveland Browns. Speaking to reporters after the game, Lawrence said "I feel like the first time out there, I felt comfortable, felt poised. Obviously, the first play's not kind of what you want for the first play, but after that, I thought we did a good job." Urban Meyer echoed Lawrence's comments, saying "I thought the ball to his left right in front of us, I think it was on third down, he really anticipated a nice out cut, scrambled and delivered a nice one to Marvin Jones. He certainly wasn't awestruck." Lawrence completed 6 of 9 passes for 71 yards against the Browns. Gardner Minshew completed 4 of 8 attempts for 47 yards and 1 interception.