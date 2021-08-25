Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pulaski County, KY

County takes compensating rate for property taxes

By JANIE SLAVEN Commonwealth Journal
Posted by 
Commonwealth Journal
Commonwealth Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rwWbP_0bc6irfa00
Facebook Local accountant Jack Pigman presents the latest tax settlement audit for the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office at Tuesday's Fiscal Court meeting.

For the second time in as many years, Pulaski County's property tax rate will be lowered a bit.

During Tuesday's regular Fiscal Court meeting, magistrates voted to accept the compensating rate of 4.8 cents per $100 of assessed value for real and personal property. The rates is down a tenth from 4.9 cents last year, which in turn was down from the 5.1 rate which had been in place for several years.

Compensating rates are calculated by the Kentucky Department of Revenue to allow agencies to collect the same amount of property tax revenue they did the year prior. This year's compensating rate is lower than last year's due to an increase in the assessed value of properties within the county.

The rate was unanimously approved on a motion from District 1 Magistrate Jason Turpen which was seconded by District 3 Magistrate Jimmy Wheeldon.

While the court doesn't have to vote on it, magistrates had previously heard a presentation of rates recently approved by the Pulaski County Public Library's board of directors at the August 10 meeting.

Director Charlotte Keeney noted the library board had also approved the compensating rates as calculated by the state.

Keeney reported that the library's compensating rates were 6.6 cents per $100 real property (same as last year) and 8.56 for personal property. The rates are expected to generate $2,985,429 for the library.

Fiscal Court approval is not required for the rates of taxing districts like the extension office and public library but meeting minutes must reflect that such rates are publicly presented to the county.

In somewhat related news, local accountant Jack Pigman presented the Pulaski County Sheriff's Tax Settlement for 2021 which represents property and other taxes collected for the county last year. Pigman reported net collections of $2,259,530 -- from which $96,058 was kept by the sheriff's office as commission. The audit report was approved unanimously on a motion from Magistrate Turpen.

In other business from recent meetings:

• Magistrates approved a resolution and agreement with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet's Department of Rural and Municipal Aid to utilize Flex Funds for paving roads (August 24).

• Magistrates approved the re-appointment of Adam Richardson to the Pulaski County Public Library Board of Directors (August 24).

• Magistrates approved a transfer of $13,050 ($14,500 minus a 10% auction fee) from the June 17 sale of six old sheriff's cruisers into the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office vehicle account. Sheriff Greg Speck said the funds could be applied toward the purchase of new cruisers but that Fiscal Court's permission was needed so that the vehicles could be removed from the county's liability insurance policy (July 13).

• Magistrates surplussed a 2002 HME pumper and 2003 International tanker on behalf of Somerset Fire Department (July 13).

Comments / 0

Commonwealth Journal

Commonwealth Journal

Somerset, KY
1K+
Followers
77
Post
174K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Commonwealth Journal

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Somerset, KY
Business
Local
Kentucky Business
Somerset, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
Pulaski County, KY
Business
County
Pulaski County, KY
Pulaski County, KY
Government
City
Somerset, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Richardson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Taxes#Real Property#Personal Property#Tax Rate#Magistrates#Flex Funds#Fiscal Court#Hme#Somerset Fire Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Related
TravelPosted by
Reuters

EU countries drop U.S. from safe travel list

BRUSSELS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - European Union governments agreed on Monday to remove the United States and five other countries from the EU's safe travel list, meaning those visitors are likely to face tighter controls, such as tests and quarantines. Kosovo, Israel, Montenegro, Lebanon and North Macedonia have also been...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Education Dept. opens investigations into 5 statewide bans on mask mandates

The Education Department announced on Monday that it has opened civil rights investigations into five statewide bans on mask mandates to determine whether they discriminate against students with disabilities. The department’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) sent letters to school officials in Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah describing...
WorldPosted by
Fox News

North Korea appears to have restarted key nuclear reactor: UN watchdog

Evidence has emerged that North Korea has restarted a nuclear reactor believed to be capable of producing weapons-grade plutonium in a development called "deeply troubling," Reuters reported, citing the International Atomic Energy Agency. The IAEA’s report, which was released on Friday, said the reactor in question is located in the...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden enters perilous final hours of Afghanistan mission

The remaining U.S. forces in Afghanistan are set to leave the country on Tuesday, marking an end to a nearly 20-year military engagement. But the exit will not be a clean break for the Biden administration, which still must grapple with whether to continue evacuation missions for Americans and Afghan allies left behind, as well as the fallout from a deadly terrorist attack last week that killed more than a dozen U.S. service members.

Comments / 0

Community Policy