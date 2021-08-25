County takes compensating rate for property taxes

Facebook Local accountant Jack Pigman presents the latest tax settlement audit for the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office at Tuesday's Fiscal Court meeting.

For the second time in as many years, Pulaski County's property tax rate will be lowered a bit.

During Tuesday's regular Fiscal Court meeting, magistrates voted to accept the compensating rate of 4.8 cents per $100 of assessed value for real and personal property. The rates is down a tenth from 4.9 cents last year, which in turn was down from the 5.1 rate which had been in place for several years.

Compensating rates are calculated by the Kentucky Department of Revenue to allow agencies to collect the same amount of property tax revenue they did the year prior. This year's compensating rate is lower than last year's due to an increase in the assessed value of properties within the county.

The rate was unanimously approved on a motion from District 1 Magistrate Jason Turpen which was seconded by District 3 Magistrate Jimmy Wheeldon.

While the court doesn't have to vote on it, magistrates had previously heard a presentation of rates recently approved by the Pulaski County Public Library's board of directors at the August 10 meeting.

Director Charlotte Keeney noted the library board had also approved the compensating rates as calculated by the state.

Keeney reported that the library's compensating rates were 6.6 cents per $100 real property (same as last year) and 8.56 for personal property. The rates are expected to generate $2,985,429 for the library.

Fiscal Court approval is not required for the rates of taxing districts like the extension office and public library but meeting minutes must reflect that such rates are publicly presented to the county.

In somewhat related news, local accountant Jack Pigman presented the Pulaski County Sheriff's Tax Settlement for 2021 which represents property and other taxes collected for the county last year. Pigman reported net collections of $2,259,530 -- from which $96,058 was kept by the sheriff's office as commission. The audit report was approved unanimously on a motion from Magistrate Turpen.

In other business from recent meetings:

• Magistrates approved a resolution and agreement with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet's Department of Rural and Municipal Aid to utilize Flex Funds for paving roads (August 24).

• Magistrates approved the re-appointment of Adam Richardson to the Pulaski County Public Library Board of Directors (August 24).

• Magistrates approved a transfer of $13,050 ($14,500 minus a 10% auction fee) from the June 17 sale of six old sheriff's cruisers into the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office vehicle account. Sheriff Greg Speck said the funds could be applied toward the purchase of new cruisers but that Fiscal Court's permission was needed so that the vehicles could be removed from the county's liability insurance policy (July 13).

• Magistrates surplussed a 2002 HME pumper and 2003 International tanker on behalf of Somerset Fire Department (July 13).