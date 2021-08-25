Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lincoln County, KY

Lincoln County woman pleads not guilty to attempted murder charge

By JANIE SLAVEN Commonwealth Journal
Posted by 
Commonwealth Journal
Commonwealth Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WvAE4_0bc6iY5t00
Gail E. Adams

A Lincoln County woman is facing multiple felony charges -- including Attempted Murder -- in connection to a domestic dispute that occurred back in May.

Gail Elizabeth Adams, 39, of Crab Orchard, pleaded not guilty during her August 19 arraignment to charges of Attempted Murder, second-degree Assault, Convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun, and Theft by Unlawful Taking/Disposition of a Firearm.

The charges stem from a May 1 incident investigated by Detective Joey Johnson of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office. According to Adams' arrest citation, the victim had been stabbed with an ice pick and beaten with a club -- sustaining injuries to his left eye, thumb and arm. He was transported to the University of Kentucky Medical Center for treatment.

Adams is currently being held at the Pulaski County Detention Center in lieu of a $25,000 cash/property bond. She is next scheduled to appear in Pulaski Circuit Court on September 16 for a pretrial conference.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Commonwealth Journal

Commonwealth Journal

Somerset, KY
1K+
Followers
77
Post
174K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Commonwealth Journal

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crab Orchard, KY
County
Lincoln County, KY
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Pulaski County, KY
Crime & Safety
Center, KY
Government
City
Center, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
County
Pulaski County, KY
Pulaski County, KY
Government
Lincoln County, KY
Crime & Safety
Lincoln County, KY
Government
Center, KY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convicted Felon#University Of Kentucky#Attempted Murder#Ice Pick#Pulaski Circuit Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
TravelPosted by
Reuters

EU countries drop U.S. from safe travel list

BRUSSELS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - European Union governments agreed on Monday to remove the United States and five other countries from the EU's safe travel list, meaning those visitors are likely to face tighter controls, such as tests and quarantines. Kosovo, Israel, Montenegro, Lebanon and North Macedonia have also been...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Education Dept. opens investigations into 5 statewide bans on mask mandates

The Education Department announced on Monday that it has opened civil rights investigations into five statewide bans on mask mandates to determine whether they discriminate against students with disabilities. The department’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) sent letters to school officials in Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah describing...
WorldPosted by
Fox News

North Korea appears to have restarted key nuclear reactor: UN watchdog

Evidence has emerged that North Korea has restarted a nuclear reactor believed to be capable of producing weapons-grade plutonium in a development called "deeply troubling," Reuters reported, citing the International Atomic Energy Agency. The IAEA’s report, which was released on Friday, said the reactor in question is located in the...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden enters perilous final hours of Afghanistan mission

The remaining U.S. forces in Afghanistan are set to leave the country on Tuesday, marking an end to a nearly 20-year military engagement. But the exit will not be a clean break for the Biden administration, which still must grapple with whether to continue evacuation missions for Americans and Afghan allies left behind, as well as the fallout from a deadly terrorist attack last week that killed more than a dozen U.S. service members.

Comments / 3

Community Policy