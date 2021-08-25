Lincoln County woman pleads not guilty to attempted murder charge

Gail E. Adams

A Lincoln County woman is facing multiple felony charges -- including Attempted Murder -- in connection to a domestic dispute that occurred back in May.

Gail Elizabeth Adams, 39, of Crab Orchard, pleaded not guilty during her August 19 arraignment to charges of Attempted Murder, second-degree Assault, Convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun, and Theft by Unlawful Taking/Disposition of a Firearm.

The charges stem from a May 1 incident investigated by Detective Joey Johnson of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office. According to Adams' arrest citation, the victim had been stabbed with an ice pick and beaten with a club -- sustaining injuries to his left eye, thumb and arm. He was transported to the University of Kentucky Medical Center for treatment.

Adams is currently being held at the Pulaski County Detention Center in lieu of a $25,000 cash/property bond. She is next scheduled to appear in Pulaski Circuit Court on September 16 for a pretrial conference.