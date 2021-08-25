Wow Speed, Great Durability, ’Meh’ Design: HP ZBook Power G8 Review
For photographers, choosing a laptop is often a balance between power and price. The HP ZBook Power G8 is designed to fit in that balance. The Power line isn't as robust a performer as HP's Fury line, but it's a step up from the more portable Firefly and Studio lines. With the base model starting at $1,899, it is $500 less than a MacBook Pro with the same storage. Heading all the way up to $3,149 for the most memory, the Power G8 isn't a cheap laptop. But, it offers a lot of high-end performance without the highest price tag.
