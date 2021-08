Congrats! You've made it through your 40s and 50s, and are now headed into the golden years. The kids are out of the house and many you'll retire, or have already—which means that your stress level may be lower than ever! However, this "third age" of life can host a variety of other health issues connected to aging. Here are the most common health problems in your 60s, according to experts. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.