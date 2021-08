First baseman Nathaniel Lowe was on fire on Tuesday night, going a career-best 5-for-5 in leading the Rangers to a 7-3 win over the Indians at Progressive Field. "I’m liking the way this little stretch is going to go,” Lowe said. “Hopefully we are going to build on the success going forward. It’s a fun group. We have guys who want to win. The energy is going to feed off each other.”