Polsinelli Ranks Among the Best Performing and Most Active Trademark Firms in the Nation, According to Patexia, a Global IP Ranking Organization
Polsinelli PC issued the following announcement on Aug. 20. Am Law 100 firm, Polsinelli, has been named among the Best Performing Trademark Firms and Most Active Trademark Firms by global IP organization, Patexia. The rankings are based on Patexia’s review of more than 2,000,000 trademark applications filed over the past five years and their prosecution success rates. Polsinelli ranks among the top 1% of law firms in both categories for 2021.madisonrecord.com
