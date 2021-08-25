Polsinelli Ranks Among the Best Performing and Most Active Trademark Firms in the Nation, According to Patexia, a Global IP Ranking Organization

FH Group International ranks 4,605 on the 2021 Inc. 5000, With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 56 Percent. Inc. magazine this week revealed that FH Group International, for the first time, has made the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. Based in Secaucus, New Jersey, the company is a top North American supplier of stylish and affordable automobile accessories such as car seat covers and floor mats. FH Group was the #2 ranked New York Metro area automotive company, and #20 amongst all retailers in the area.