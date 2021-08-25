Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Polsinelli Ranks Among the Best Performing and Most Active Trademark Firms in the Nation, According to Patexia, a Global IP Ranking Organization

By Press release submission
Madison County Record
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolsinelli PC issued the following announcement on Aug. 20. Am Law 100 firm, Polsinelli, has been named among the Best Performing Trademark Firms and Most Active Trademark Firms by global IP organization, Patexia. The rankings are based on Patexia’s review of more than 2,000,000 trademark applications filed over the past five years and their prosecution success rates. Polsinelli ranks among the top 1% of law firms in both categories for 2021.

madisonrecord.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech Companies#Law Firms#Trademark Law#Ip#U S News#World Report
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Collegesbigislandnow.com

Forbes: UH ranks Among Nation’s Best Employers

The University of Hawaiʻi System was recognized as one of the best employers in Hawaiʻi in a new nationwide ranking by Forbes. In its “America’s Best Employers By State” list released on Aug. 24, UH placed seventh overall and fifth among local employers in Hawaiʻi. “This has been one of...
BusinessHouston Chronicle

Egen Named to the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest Growing Companies for Seventh Time

Sustainable decade of growth elevates company to elite status among best U.S. private firms. Egen, a data engineering and cloud modernization firm, has been recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the fastest-growing companies in America for the seventh time. Egen modernizes legacy enterprise systems, propels unicorns to quickly scale up, and launches digital platforms for disruptive startups.
Medical & BiotechMySanAntonio

Preeminent Patent Prosecutor Hogene Choi Joins Morrison & Foerster's Market-Leading Life Sciences Team

PALO ALTO, Calif. (PRWEB) August 24, 2021. Morrison & Foerster, a leading global law firm, is pleased to announce the arrival of Hogene Choi as a partner in its Patent Strategy + Prosecution Group. Ms. Choi brings over 20 years of combined experience in technical software engineering, data analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), patent prosecution, and litigation to the firm.
BusinessSFGate

BDEX Named "Best Contact Database Company" in 2021 MarTech Breakthrough Awards

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (PRWEB) August 23, 2021. BDEX, the first and largest data exchange platform (DXP) in the U.S., has been named the “Best Contact Database Company” in the fourth annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program. The highly respected program recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry.
BusinessLaredo Morning Times

FH Group International Makes the Inc. Magazine Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies-the Inc. 5000

FH Group International ranks 4,605 on the 2021 Inc. 5000, With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 56 Percent. Inc. magazine this week revealed that FH Group International, for the first time, has made the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. Based in Secaucus, New Jersey, the company is a top North American supplier of stylish and affordable automobile accessories such as car seat covers and floor mats. FH Group was the #2 ranked New York Metro area automotive company, and #20 amongst all retailers in the area.
BusinessHouston Chronicle

NineTwoThree Digital Ventures Breaks into Top 500 Ranking for Fastest Growing US Companies, Inc. 5000 List Ahead of Firm's 10th Anniversary

BOSTON (PRWEB) August 19, 2021. NineTwoThree Digital Ventures, an innovative team of web and mobile application product designers and software engineers, was named at the ranking of #351 for fastest-growing private companies in America in the renowned Inc. 5000 list. This honor comes on the heels of an astounding 1,344% growth over the past three years as the company nears their 10-year anniversary in 2022.
New York City, NYroi-nj.com

Grassi ranked 11th among Top 50 Construction Accounting Firms

Grassi, the New York-based accounting firm with a major presence in New Jersey, was named to the Top 50 Construction Accounting Firms in the nation, it announced Tuesday. Construction Executive, a leading industry publication, ranked Grassi No. 11 on the 2021 list. Grassi was also ranked No. 5 for the...
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

TPT Global Tech Signs Strategic Technology Partnership Agreement with Skybridge West Africa, A $5B Green Housing and Educational Learning Project in Ghana West Africa

TPTW's participation could eventually be worth upwards of $3.5 billion in new contracts and management fees. SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / TPT Global Tech, Inc. ('TPTW or TPT Global Tech') (OTCQB:TPTW) www.tptglobaltech.com based in San Diego, California, a technology-based company with divisions providing telecommunications, medical technology, media content for domestic and international syndication as well as technology solutions, today announced it has entered into a strategic technology agreement with Skybridge West Africa (SWA) www.skybridgewa.com, to participate in the development of 20 SMART Villages emulating that of Duval County Florida in the Country of Ghana.
BusinessPosted by
Sourcing Journal

Robotics War: Canadian Technology Firm Takes Aim at U.S. Competitor

Robotics supply chain firm Attabotics is alleging intellectual property infringement against American competitor Urbx. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

McDonald's builds out marketing team focused on digital, global app

NEW YORK, Aug 24 (Reuters) - McDonald's Corp is promoting its U.S. marketing chief as the burger chain seeks to push growth to younger customers through digital sales. Morgan Flatley, who helped launch McDonald's "Famous Orders" campaign with pop stars including South Korean boy band BTS and rapper Saweetie, will become global chief marketing officer beginning Nov. 1.
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

Wealthtech Syfe Hires Four New Executives

a Wealthtech licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), has made four new senior hires, according to a note from the company. Founded in 2017 and publicly launching in July 2019, Syfe is licensed by the MAS under a Capital Markets Services (CMS) License for conducting retail and institutional fund management activities.
Businessmartechseries.com

Integral Ad Science Accelerates Product Innovation with Top Engineering Appointments

Names Song Du as SVP Product Engineering and Gerald Mui as VP of Data Engineering. Integral Ad Science, a global leader in digital media quality, announced the appointment of two new senior leaders to drive its engineering efforts and accelerate innovation. Gerald Mui has joined the company as VP of Data Engineering and Song Du will join as SVP, Product Engineering effective September 1, 2021. Based in New York, both will report directly to IAS Chief Technology Officer, Tony Lucia.
BusinessTechCrunch

With more cash and a launch, Vannevar Labs is reconnecting Silicon Valley to its defense industry roots

A small number of startups, though, are attempting to revitalize that important government-industry nexus as the rise of China pushes more defense planners in Washington to double down on America’s technical edge. Vannevar Labs is one of this new crop, and it has hit some new milestones in its quest to displace traditional defense contractors with Silicon Valley entrepreneurial acumen.
Riverwoods, ILLake County Gazette

2020: longest patent process for Riverwoods inventors

The longest time between a patent being filed and granted in 2020 in Riverwoods was 2,063 days, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The patent application was filed by Ronald Kronenberger for a method of adorning an article. It was filed on July 3, 2014 before being approved on Feb. 25, 2020.
Colorado Statethechronicle-news.com

Where Colorado Ranks Among States With the Most Auto Fraud

There were over 120,000 reported auto fraud and scam cases in the U.S. in 2020. Drivers who are unfortunate to do business with a dishonest mechanic or dealership can be tricked out of hundreds if not thousands of dollars. Auto fraud comes in many different forms. Mechanics may overcharge or...

Comments / 0

Community Policy