Corning man who used child as shield against police sentenced to prison

A Corning man who used his 4-year-old son to shield himself from police who were attempting to take the suspect into custody on April 1, has been sentenced by the Tehama County Superior Court to seven years and eight months in state prison.

On routine patrol, a Corning police officer noticed Martin Diaz Jr., 40, washing his vehicle in his Center Street home's driveway around 12:47 p.m. on the day of the arrest. Knowing Diaz was wanted on an arrest warrant out of Tehama County for child endangerment, the officer made contact with Diaz and advised him of the warrant.

As the officer attempted to place Diaz under arrest, he reportedly became combative, shoved the officer who then tripped over debris in the driveway. The fall resulted in the officer suffering a severe injuring to his knee.

Upon the arrival of two more police officers, Diaz Diaz ran into his residence.

The police ordered the suspect to exit his home, at which time Diaz allegedly made threats he was going to kill the officers if they tried to enter his residence.

The officers forced entry into the home, deploying a taser on Diaz, who continued to resist.

At this point in the altercation, Diaz picked up his 4-year-old son placing the child between himself and the officers in an effort to protect himself from the police.

Following several verbal commands by the officers ordering Diaz to put the child down, they grabbed him and carefully removed the child from his arms, police said.

In response, Diaz reportedly struck one of the officers in the face with a closed fist as he continued to resist being taken into custody. The child was not injured in the struggle.

Officers arrested Diaz and after he was medically cleared booked him into the Tehama County Jail on $228,000 bail and suspicion of obstructing a public officer, criminal threats, resisting/delaying executive officer, willful cruelty to child, inflict injury upon child, cruelty to child/possible injury or death and three counts contempt of court.

In the struggle with Diaz one officer suffered an injury to his left knee and is still undergoing treatment. The other injured officer suffered redness to his right eye and lacerations to his hand.