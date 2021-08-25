Tuesday Thread: Royals at Trash Can Banging Cheaters

The Royals haven’t had the pleasure of facing the Houston Astros yet, but that’s all about to change at Kauffman Stadium this week. The Astros are in town for four games, and they have really bounced back from a sub-.500 (but still a playoff) season in 2020. Their record is impressive, but when you consider that they started 7-10, they’ve been even more impressive. They took over first place on June 20 and while they haven’t been great lately, they’re maintaining a division lead that just doesn’t seem likely that they’ll lose. This is, of course, the first chance for Royals fans to see them since the whole trash can scandal. If there were enough people in the stands who hadn’t checked out, you might hear quite a few boos when the Astros come to the plate during this series.