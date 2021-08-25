Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Tuesday Thread: Royals at Trash Can Banging Cheaters

By Royals Review
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Royals, 4-1 this year against the cheating baseball club that frauded their way to a 2017 World Series “title,” will look to back Brady Singer and win their second series against this team in as many weeks. First pitch is at 7:10 pm.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royals#Cheaters#Trash Can
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Related
MLBchatsports.com

Sunday Game Thread: Cardinals at Royals

For the second straight Sunday, Kris Bubic is facing the St. Louis Cardinals and a veteran left-hander who the Red Birds traded for at this year’s trade deadline. And just like last week, Bubic is going to work to prevent a sweep to the cross-state rival. Bubic’s final line was...
MLBRoyals Review

Game 117 Thread: Astros vs. Royals

Ok, so, here’s the thing: the 2021 Royals season is effectively over. It looks like Adalberto Mondesi isn’t coming back. Bobby Witt Jr. and the cabal of young hitters in Triple-A probably won’t get called up this year due to a combination of the changes to the September roster expansion rules (28 vs the 40 in years past) as well as a looming 40-man roster crunch and a looming collective bargaining agreement fight.
MLBnumberfire.com

Royals starting Hanser Alberto in Tuesday's lineup against Astros

Kansas City Royals infielder Hanser Alberto is batting seventh in Tuesday's contest against the Houston Astros. Alberto will handle designated hitting duties after Ryan O'Hearn was sent to the bench on Tuesday night. In a matchup against left-hander Framber Valdez, our models project Alberto to score 7.8 FanDuel points at...
MLBRoyals Review

Houston Astros Series Preview: They’re still good even without trash cans

The Royals haven’t had the pleasure of facing the Houston Astros yet, but that’s all about to change at Kauffman Stadium this week. The Astros are in town for four games, and they have really bounced back from a sub-.500 (but still a playoff) season in 2020. Their record is impressive, but when you consider that they started 7-10, they’ve been even more impressive. They took over first place on June 20 and while they haven’t been great lately, they’re maintaining a division lead that just doesn’t seem likely that they’ll lose. This is, of course, the first chance for Royals fans to see them since the whole trash can scandal. If there were enough people in the stands who hadn’t checked out, you might hear quite a few boos when the Astros come to the plate during this series.
MLBbleachernation.com

Pre-Gamin’: Royals at Cubs (1:20 CT) – Lineups, Broadcast Info, Game Thread

If you’ll allow me to be a grumpy pants for just one minute … Zach Davies isn’t a starter I’m particularly interested in seeing long-term (and the Cubs can no longer trade him), Michael Hermosillo isn’t in the lineup for some reason, and it would be better if the Cubs lost this game, considering that the Royals are right ahead of them in the reverse standings.
MLBnumberfire.com

Royals' Jarrod Dyson starting Tuesday

Kansas City Royals outfielder Jarrod Dyson is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander Luis Garcia and the Houston Astros. Dyson is in the lineup for the first time since last Thursday. He is playing right field and batting eighth. Andrew Benintendi and Michael Taylor are in the other two outfield spots.
MLBPosted by
Hutch Post

Astros win over Royals Tuesday

HOUSTON (AP) — Luis Garcia pitched into the seventh inning and two relievers completed a four-hitter to lead the Houston Astros to a 4-0 win over the Kansas City Royals. Garcia struck out seven and scattered four hits across 6 2/3 sharp innings. Ryne Stanek got the next four outs before Kendall Graveman worked a perfect ninth.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Video: Incredible First Pitch At Padres Game Is Going Viral

An incredible first pitch thrown out at the San Diego Padres game is rightfully going viral on social media this weekend. Demi Bagby, a 20-year-old crossfit athlete and body builder, threw out the first pitch at the Padres vs. Rockies game earlier this week. It is arguably the most impressive...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Blockbuster Quarterback Trade Rumors

Will we get a blockbuster quarterback trade right before the start of the NFL’s 2021 regular season? It’s looking more likely. On Saturday, multiple reports surfaced, indicating growing chatter of a blockbuster quarterback trade involving Deshaun Watson. According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, there are believed to be two...
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Mark McGwire Cheated, But What Happened to Him After Baseball?

Mark McGwire, Sammy Sosa, Barry Bonds and the rest of the behemoths of the Steroid Era helped save baseball. Whether the long-term effect on the game was good or not… well, I’ll leave that up to you. It’s hard to deny how exciting the 1998 home run race between McGwire...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Watch security guard trade blows with angry Dodgers fans (Video)

Emotions ran high during the Los Angeles Dodgers’ series against the Houston Astros in Los Angeles, resulting in a brawl between fans and security. Just about everyone knew the scenes would be heated when the Houston Astros showed up in Los Angeles this week for a series at Dodger Stadium.
MLBPosted by
MassLive.com

Boston Red Sox’s Jonathan Araúz was asleep in Buffalo hotel when team called at 1 p.m. to tell him to hurry to Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Red Sox called Jonathan Araúz’s phone at approximately 1 p.m. Friday to tell him he needed to take a three-hour bus ride from Buffalo to Cleveland. The Red Sox recalled Araúz and selected Yairo Muñoz from Worcester right before Friday’s game after Kiké Hernández tested positive for COVID-19 and Christian Arroyo (close contact to Hernández) also was placed on the COVID-related IL.
MLBNECN

Five Red Sox Players We've Seen Enough of This Season

Tomase: Five Sox players we've seen enough of this season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Feast or famine doesn't begin to describe the Red Sox of the last two days, who followed a 20-run outburst on Wednesday with a two-hit whimper in Thursday's 8-1 loss to the Rays. Beyond...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Boston Red Sox: Jonathan Araúz an unlikely hero in a defining moment

Every day, some player on some team is making a childhood dream come true. For Boston Red Sox infielder Jonathan Araúz, that dream moment happened when he least expected. In fact, Araúz being called up in playing in Friday night’s game against the Cleveland Indians after Kiké Hernández and Christian Arroyo was placed on the COVID-19 list was so sudden, it may feel like a dream, but Araúz was ready despite being 300 miles away from Progressive Field when he got the call.

Comments / 0

Community Policy