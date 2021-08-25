Cancel
Graph Blockchain Completes Acquisition of Optimum Coin Analyser

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2021) - Graph Blockchain Inc. (CSE: GBLC) (OTC Pink: REGRF) (FSE: RT5A) (the "Company" or "Graph") is pleased to announce that further to its press release dated August 9, 2021, the Company has completed its acquisition of Optimum Coin Analyser Inc. ("Optimum"), AI based Crypto Coin Analytics tool company.

