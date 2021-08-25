Cancel
Fingerprints and Seshaasai enter agreement to bring contactless biometric payment cards to the Indian market

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. World-leading biometrics company, Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprintsâ„¢) and Seshaasai, an innovative and leading smart card manufacturer in India with a commanding APAC presence, have entered into an agreement to develop, launch, market, and sell contactless biometric payment cards in India and APAC. The card will feature Fingerprints' T-ShapeÂ® module and software platform, which has ultra-low power consumption and is tailored to be integrated in payment cards using standard automated manufacturing processes.

