Fingerprints and Seshaasai enter agreement to bring contactless biometric payment cards to the Indian market
World-leading biometrics company, Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprintsâ„¢) and Seshaasai, an innovative and leading smart card manufacturer in India with a commanding APAC presence, have entered into an agreement to develop, launch, market, and sell contactless biometric payment cards in India and APAC. The card will feature Fingerprints' T-ShapeÂ® module and software platform, which has ultra-low power consumption and is tailored to be integrated in payment cards using standard automated manufacturing processes.
