Fingerprints and Seshaasai enter agreement to bring contactless biometric payment cards to the Indian market

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. 9F Inc. (NASDAQ: JFU) today announced that it is implementing a series of strategic changes aimed at transforming the Company from a leading financial technology service provider focused on personal credit technology to a cutting-edge digital and blockchain-based securities brokerage company with equity-based securities brokerage services and digital asset technology services at the center of its offerings. Leveraging the decades-long track record of its wholly-owned licensed brokerage firm, and empowered by artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies, the Company is committed to becoming a global platform for the investment in, and trading of, securities and digital assets, providing users worldwide with global investments in stocks, debt securities and digital asset management services, with a primary focus on stocks traded on the U.S. and Hong Kong stock exchanges. The Company's brokerage operation is headquartered in Hong Kong, supported by branch offices in Mainland China, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam and other Southeast Asian countries.