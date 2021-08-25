Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Alliance Trust PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Board of Alliance Trust PLC ("the Company") announces that on 24 August 2021 the Company purchased for cancellation 55,000 ordinary shares of 2.5p each at a price of 1029.00p per share.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Rights#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Company#Fca
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
PLC
Related
BusinessStreetInsider.com

TCM Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Press release Biocartis Group NV: Disclosure of a transparency notification

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. PRESS RELEASE:Â REGULATED INFORMATION Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â
StocksStreetInsider.com

Independence Holding (IHC) Receives $50/sh Preliminary Offer to go Private

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Independence Holding Company (NYSE: IHC) today announced that its Board of Directors received a preliminary, non-binding offer from Geneve Holdings, Inc., which through its wholly-owned subsidiaries (collectively, "Geneve") hold an aggregate of approximately 62.5% of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock of the Company (the "Common Stock"), to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Common Stock that are not already beneficially owned by Geneve in a going-private transaction (the "Transaction"). Geneve's proposed purchase price is $50 per share, payable in cash. The offer letter delivered by Geneve to the Board of Directors is publicly available in the Schedule 13D amendment filed today by Geneve with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC CENAQ Energy Corp. (CENQ) Opens at $10

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today's IPO for SPAC CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: CENQU) (NASDAQ: CENQ) opened for trading at $10 after pricing 15,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. Imperial Capital,...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

John Marshall Bank Common (JMSB) Announces Plan to Repurchase 675k

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQB: JMSB) (the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program, whereby the Company may repurchase up to 675,000 shares of its common stock, or approximately 5% of its outstanding shares of common stock. As of June 30, 2021, the Company had approximately 13.6 million shares outstanding.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Analog Devices (ADI), Maxim Integrated (MXIM) Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Merger

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) and Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) today announced that China’s State Administration for Market Regulation has given antitrust clearance for Analog Devices’ previously announced acquisition of Maxim.
StocksStreetInsider.com

PGS ASA: New Share Capital after Conversion of Parts of Convertible Bond

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. August 30, 2021; Oslo, Norway, reference is made to PGS ASA (the "Company") convertible bond loan with ISIN NO0010920697 in the aggregate amount of NOK 116,162,097 issued in Q1 2021. The Company has received conversion notices from convertible bondholders representing NOK 6,788,637 in this bond issue to convert 6,788,637 bonds into shares with a conversion price of NOK 3. Pursuant to standard terms set out in the bond terms, the bonds are thus convertible into 2,262,879 new freely tradable shares in the Company. After the conversion, the remaining principal outstanding under the convertible bond loan amounts to NOK 79,033,413. The share capital increase pertaining to the conversion of convertible bonds has today been registered in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises (Nw.:Foretaksregisteret). The Company's new share capital is NOK 1,198,749,672 divided into 399,583,224 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 3. The new shares will be listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and will be tradeable from the time at which they are issued in the VPS, expected to be on August 30, 2021.
Businessmartechseries.com

iSIGN Media Announces the Close of its Previously Announced Shares for Debt Transaction

ISIGN Media Solutions Inc, a leading provider of interactive mobile proximity marketing and public security alert solutions announced it has received final approval from the necessary regulatory agency to close its previously announced debt settlement arrangement (“Arrangement”) with various individuals for $110,000. The Company has completed the Arrangement by issuing...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Diana Shipping (DSX) says tender offer for common stock was oversubscribed

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, today announced the preliminary results of its tender offer to purchase up to 3,333,333 shares of its common stock, par value $0.01 per share, at a price of $4.50 per share, net to the seller in cash, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest. The tender offer expired at 5:00 P.M., Eastern Time, on August 16, 2021.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Civeo (CVEO) Announces Share Buyback Plan

Civeo Corporation (NYSE: CVEO) announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized the Company to repurchase up to 5 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Five9, Inc. For: Aug 26 Filed by: ZWARENSTEIN BARRY

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. The price reported in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Palo Alto Networks Inc For: Aug 30 Filed by: Key John P.

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is...
IndustryStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Aadi Bioscience, Inc. For: Aug 26 Filed by: Dalal Anupam

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. 1. Consists of (i) 1,284,698 shares held by Acuta Capital Fund, LP ("Acuta Capital") and (ii) 244,704 shares held by Acuta Opportunity Fund, LP. ("Acuta Opportunity Fund"). Acuta Capital Partners, LLC ("Acuta Partners") is the general partner of each of Acuta Capital and Acuta Opportunity Fund. The Reporting Person is the Chief Investment Officer and Manfred Yu is the Manager of Acuta Partners. Both the Reporting Person and Mr. Yu have voting and investment authority over all of the shares held by each of Actua Capital and Acuta Opportunity Fund. Each of Acuta Partners, The Reporting Person and Mr. Yu disclaims beneficial ownership of the shares of common stock held by each of Acuta Capital and Acuta Opportunity Fund except to the extent of their pecuniary interest therein.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. In week 34 Kvika banki hf. ("žKvika" or "žthe bank") purchased 10,000,000 of its own shares at the purchase price 236,850,000 ISK. See further details below:. DateTimeNo. of shares purchasedShare price (rate)Purchase price. 23.8.202109:48:561,200,00024.07528,890,000. 23.8.202109:49:08800,00024.07519,260,000. 24.8.202109:40:142,000,00023.95047,900,000. 25.8.202109:40:341,000,00023.70023,700,000.
Stocksinvesting.com

Morgan Stanley owns millions of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust shares

According to a recent filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), investment banking giant Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) holds over a million shares of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC). Over 30 Morgan Stanley funds hold large amounts of GBTC shares as indicated by the SEC files. Morgan’s Insight...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Weekly share repurchase program transaction details

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. SBM Offshore reports the transaction details related to its EUR150 million (c. US$180 million) share repurchase program for the period August 19, 2021 through August 25, 2021. The repurchases...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Lendified Provides Disclosure Related to the Shares for Debt Transaction

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2021) - Lendified Holdings Inc. (TSXV: LHI) (formerly, Hampton Bay Capital Inc.) (the "Company" or "Lendified"), at the request of the Ontario Securities Commission, is providing a supplementary update to the Company's shares for debt transaction as announced by way of press release on May 14, 2021, July 29, 2021 and July 30, 2019 and in its material change report dated August 9, 2021 (the "Material Change Report").
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Disclosure of managers' and closely related parties' transactions with shares in North Media A/S

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (as amended) persons discharging managerial responsibilities in North Media A/S and/or persons closely related with them must notify the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority and notify North Media A/S of transactions related to shares in North Media A/S.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Global Graphics PLC: Notification of transactions in shares by persons discharging managerial responsibility

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Notification of transactions in shares by persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMRs") Cambridge (UK) 23 August 2021: The Company makes the following announcement and notification in respect of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. 1Details of the person discharging...

Comments / 0

Community Policy