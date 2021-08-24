Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Thompsonville, MI

Girls Golf Opens Strong

By Admin
freelandathletics.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn August 18th and 19th the Freeland Girls Golf team traveled up to Thompsonville, MI to participate in the Lober Classic hosted by Traverse City Central at the Mountain Ridge and Betsie Valley courses on Crystal Mountain. This two day event is one of the premier events of the entire season and a kick off event for girls golf. The five Freeland golfers who qualified for this event were freshmen Averie Pumford, senior Sophie Argyle, and juniors Zoey Markey, Ava Mata, and Abbie Phillips. The girls would begin the tournament on the Mountain Ridge course where Averie led the scoring for the Falcons with an 84 positioning her well for a top ten individual award. Ava shot an impressive 94 to start her season, Zoey shot a 97, and Sophie rounded out the scoring with a 102 to shoot a team score of 377. Abbie shot a no count 130 for her first complete round of 18 holes for her career. On day two, the girls would head to the more difficult of the two courses where water would come into play often. Averie led the way with a very impressive 78, Zoey a 96, Sophie a 97, and Ava rounded out the scoring with a 101 all helping the team shoot a season best 372. This was a very impressive outing for the girls as they finished in second place in their division and Averie finished in 6th place as an individual against some of the state’s premier players! The girls will next play in a Dow Invitational held at Currie Golf Course on August 27th. Congratulations girls, keep up the good work!

freelandathletics.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Thompsonville, MI
City
Freeland, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Thompsonville, MI
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Golf Tournament
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court declines to block Texas abortion law

The Supreme Court has declined to block a deeply divisive Texas law that bans abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy — and effectively outlaws the procedure in most cases. Just after midnight on Thursday, the court issued a ruling that denies an emergency appeal from abortion providers by a...
Aurora, COPosted by
The Associated Press

Officers, medics indicted in 2019 death of Elijah McClain

DENVER (AP) — Three suburban Denver police officers and two paramedics were indicted on manslaughter and other charges in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man put into a chokehold and injected with a powerful sedative in a fatal encounter that provoked national outcry during racial injustice protests last year.
Winston-salem, NCPosted by
NBC News

Shooting at North Carolina high school prompts lockdown, police say

A large police presence has responded to a high school in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, following what officials said was a school shooting. Authorities are working to clear Mount Tabor High School room by room, Winston-Salem City Manager Lee Garrity told NBC News on Wednesday. The scene is still active and it’s unclear if anyone was injured or if a suspect is still at large.
NFLABC News

Patriots' release of Cam Newton sparks new questions over NFL and vaccines

The New England Patriots' sudden release of quarterback Cam Newton sent shock waves around the league and has raised new questions on whether the COVID-19 vaccine played a role. Newton, a Heisman Trophy winner, 2015 NFL MVP, three-time Pro Bowler and the top choice to take over Tom Brady's spot,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy