Varsity Volleyball Opens In Beal City

Freshmen Falcons Use a Ball Possession and Great Defense to Earn Victory over Clare. The Freshmen Falcons used a ball control offense and great defense to shut out the Clare Pioneers 20-0 at Falcon Stadium. The Falcons held the ball for over 29 minutes of the 40-minute game. The Falcons got on the score board first in the 2nd quarter when Kaden Gerzeny ran in from 3yards out, Derrick Reinbold added the 2-point conversion and the Falcons were up 8-0. The score would remain that until late in the 3rd quarter when Keagon Whelton added the first of his 2 touchdowns going in from 5 yards out, the 2 point try failed. The Falcons led 14-0. The Falcons would go on to score one more time in the 4th quarter when Keagon Whelton would run into the endzone from 9 yards away, the extra point try was no good. Giving the Falcons a 20-0 lead.