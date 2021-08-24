Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Varsity Volleyball Opens In Beal City

By Admin
freelandathletics.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVarsity Volleyball finishes 2nd in opening tournament. The Freeland Varsity Volleyball team finished 2nd at the Beal City Invitational this past Friday. The Falcons defeated Kinglsey (2-1) and Carson City (3-0) to win their pool. During bracket play, the Falcons defeated Grayling (2-0) and a strong Beal City (2-1) to get to the final game. The final game was against Valley Lutheran, the Falcons battled but eventually lost both games to Valley Lutheran.

freelandathletics.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Varsity Volleyball Opens
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Michigan Statekentcityathletics.com

Varsity Volleyball Wins Silver Division At West Michigan Christian

The Varsity volleyball team traveled to West Michigan Christian on Saturday to open up the 2021 season. They would start out the morning against a very tough Cass City team. The first set would go to Cass City by a score of 25-18. The second set the Eagles fought hard, but fell short by a score of 24-26. The second match of the morning would be against the host school. WMC had some height that the Eagles would have to work around. The first set went to WMC 25-16. The Eagles once again played a tough second set, but were not able to pull it out falling 26-28.
SportsPosted by
MISportsNow

Beal City Reenergized for 2021

BEAL CITY – With a strong group of returning players, Beal City is a team reenergized for the start of the 2021 season and ready to make a deep playoff run. After reaching the Division 8 state title game in 2019, the Aggies went 7-2 a year ago, falling to Johannesburg-Lewiston in a Division 8 district final.
Logan County, COsouthplattesentinel.com

Peetz Bulldogs return varsity experience on football, volleyball teams

The Bulldogs found some success amid a tough schedule in 2020, namely against Weldon Valley (26-12 final) and Flagler (62-6 final). They graduated just four seniors on a squad of 17, so they’ll come back this season with plenty of varsity experience to work with. Chance Segelke, a freshman who threw 344 yards across seven games last year, should return as the frontman for Peetz. Some other top returning performers include Brayden Weinbender (102 rushing yards) and Noah Naegele (35 tackles).
Southport, INWRBI Radio

EC varsity third, JV Trojans win Southport Volleyball Invite

East Central traveled to Southport Saturday for their annual volleyball invitational. The Trojan varsity went 2-1 on the day, finishing third overall. “In pool play, we started with Scecina where we took the match 2-1,” said EC coach Cassie Laker. “We started out slow but, by the end of the match, we seemed to be finding a groove. We had to fight back in both the first and second set, but dominated the third to secure the win. Due to injuries, we had to start using another new line-up which I believe likely contributed to the slow start.”
Mcbain, MICadillac News

Picking the Winners: Beal City the pick in Highland football race

As the word “normal” becomes a bigger part of our lives amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it looks like life is returning to normal in the Highland Conference when it comes to football. McBain ran unbeaten through the league last fall but technically didn’t win a conference championship because the...
High Schoolmichigansportsradio.com

Ravenna Holds Off Beal City in 2021 Opener, Earns 21-20 Victory

The Ravenna Bulldogs started 2021 with a difficult road trip to Beal City. The Aggies are a strong team each year, and in 2019 they reached Ford Field in Division 8. Ravenna stepped up to the challenge on Friday night, and after jumping out to a 21-7 lead, they held on for a 21-20 victory.
Sportsfreelandathletics.com

Cross Country Opens Season

Summer vacation has come to a close, which also means our optional summer conditioning workouts have now transitioned to actual in season practices. Both our boys and girls cross-country teams have been working hard this summer getting ready for their seasons. Distance running takes an incredible amount of dedication. It is not something most coaches would advise you do without putting in a solid off-season of running. That is exactly what we have been doing. For the past 6 weeks several of our athletes have been logging hundreds of miles and attending strength sessions twice a week.
Otsego, MIWWMT

Otsego holds community pep rally for season opener vs Plainwell

Otsego High School holding a community rally on Tuesday night at Bulldog stadium in celebration of Thursday's season opener against arch rival Plainwell. The two schools first squared off all the way back to 1896, making it the 6th oldest rivalry in the state according to the Michigan High School Athletic Association.
Chanhassen, MNswnewsmedia.com

Varsity rosters shaking out for Chanhassen Storm soccer, volleyball

When Chanhassen was stout defensively in 2020, the Storm had the ability to play with anyone on their schedule, including a victory over Eden Prairie in the post-season. In 13 games last season, Chanhassen posted seven shutouts and had a total of 10 games where they allowed one or fewer tallies, posting a 9-3-1 record.
Volleyballbigbendsentinel.com

Lady Devils varsity volleyball claims 2nd place in tournament

LITTLEFIELD – The Presidio Lady Devils varsity team attended the Littlefield volleyball tournament on August 20 and 21 this weekend, fighting their way to a second place win in the tournament’s gold bracket. The Lady Devils played against Permian, Plainview, Lamesa, Plains and Littlefield teams. Alexa Baeza and Alondra Proaño...
Ravenna, MIMorning Sun

Ravenna holds off Beal City, Harrison runs over St. Charles

That’s how the season-opener went for the Beal City football team Friday when it played host to Ravenna in a non-conference tilt. The Aggies trailed 21-7 entering the fourth quarter Friday before storming back to make it at least interesting before falling 21-20. Ravenna hit on a Hail Mary in...
Sportsbluegoldnews.com

Briana Lynch Powers Volleyball Sweep; WVU Varsity Sports Update

After helping the Mountaineers open the season 3-0, fifth-year middle blocker Briana Lynch of the West Virginia University volleyball team has been named the WVU Student-Athlete of the Week, presented by University Apartments. Lynch, the Mountaineers’ lone selection on the 2021 Preseason All-Big 12 Team, was a force to be...
Golffreelandathletics.com

Girls Golf Competes At Dow Invite

On August 27th the Lady Falcons golf team traveled to Currie Golf Course to compete in the Frank Altimore Invite hosted by Midland Dow. After some early morning rain and in wet conditions the girls played some great golf shooting a team score of 376. This was good enough to finish in fourth place. Freshman Averie Pumford finished the round as the medalist shooting a 77! Zoey Markey and Sophie Argyle each shot a personal best with a 90 and 91 respectively. Competing in her first ever event, junior Kendal Ferchau came up big scoring with an impressive 118. This was a great tune up as we prepare for league play and some big invites in the coming weeks.
College Sportsvanquishthefoe.com

BYU Basketball to Open Season Versus Cleveland State

BYU Basketball’s regular season opener will be Tuesday, November 9 versus Cleveland State in Provo. Cleveland State’s Twitter account announced the news. Cleveland State won the Horizon League last season and made the NCAA Tournament as a 15 seed, losing to Houston 87-56 in the first round. The Vikings are...
Footballfreelandathletics.com

Freshman Football Opens with a Win

Freshmen Falcons Use a Ball Possession and Great Defense to Earn Victory over Clare. The Freshmen Falcons used a ball control offense and great defense to shut out the Clare Pioneers 20-0 at Falcon Stadium. The Falcons held the ball for over 29 minutes of the 40-minute game. The Falcons got on the score board first in the 2nd quarter when Kaden Gerzeny ran in from 3yards out, Derrick Reinbold added the 2-point conversion and the Falcons were up 8-0. The score would remain that until late in the 3rd quarter when Keagon Whelton added the first of his 2 touchdowns going in from 5 yards out, the 2 point try failed. The Falcons led 14-0. The Falcons would go on to score one more time in the 4th quarter when Keagon Whelton would run into the endzone from 9 yards away, the extra point try was no good. Giving the Falcons a 20-0 lead.
Soccerbrproud.com

Soccer Dominates No. 19 UCF, 2-0

Orlando, Fla. – The LSU Soccer team (4-0-0) ended its road weekend with a 2-0 shutout over the No. 19 UCF Knights (2-1-0) on Sunday afternoon at the UCF Soccer Complex. The Tigers scored their first goal in the 22nd minute with forward Molly Thompson finding herself in the right place at the right time to tap the ball into an open net. The lead was extended to 2-0 in the 49th minute as forward Tinaya Alexander cut inside the box and curled a 12-yard shot into the left corner.

Comments / 0

Community Policy