Varsity Volleyball Opens In Beal City
Varsity Volleyball finishes 2nd in opening tournament. The Freeland Varsity Volleyball team finished 2nd at the Beal City Invitational this past Friday. The Falcons defeated Kinglsey (2-1) and Carson City (3-0) to win their pool. During bracket play, the Falcons defeated Grayling (2-0) and a strong Beal City (2-1) to get to the final game. The final game was against Valley Lutheran, the Falcons battled but eventually lost both games to Valley Lutheran.freelandathletics.com
