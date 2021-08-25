Gov. Newsom requests disaster declaration in response to CA wildfires
California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a request Monday for a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration in response to the recent wildfire crisis in California counties. A Presidential Major Disaster Declaration is an appeal for federal assistance in regions where the disaster exceeds local levels and capabilities. If Newsom’s request is approved by President Joe Biden, the declaration will direct federal aid, such as housing assistance and medical services, toward the California wildfires, according to a press release from Newsom’s office.www.dailycal.org
Comments / 1