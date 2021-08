CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - This Saturday the Casper Rotary Club will be holding their annual Duck Derby at Crossroads Park in Casper. This year they have partnered with Platte River Trails for Riverfest. Proceeds raised from the project will be directed to the next project that the Rotary Club funds. Last years Duck Derby helped fund the climbing boulders that will be opening to the public on the day of this years derby. Ducks will be twenty dollars and will be available to purchase before, and at, the event.