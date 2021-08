Barcelona are weighing up a move for Arsenal duo Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette this summer, according to Spanish outlet Sport. La Blaugrana are in need of reinforcements up front, following the departure of all time top goalscorer Lionel Messi to Paris Saint-Germain. Sergio Aguero arrived on a free transfer from Manchester City, but an injury is expected to keep him out for the first few weeks of the season.