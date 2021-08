Microsoft is still set to release the new Surface Duo 2. We are expecting it will be better as the original model was released with a number of issues. The hybrid phone-tablet works but like most gadgets today, it can be improved in many ways. At launch, the device was running Android 10. It also came with a Microsoft Launcher but it’s been outdated. It’s about time the software giant is updating the launcher. Well, the new features and enhancements may not be available right away for the Surface Duo owners but rumor has it the Surface Duo 2 may arrive with a newer Microsoft Launcher.