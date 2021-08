Remember how Adama Traore pretty much dominated the match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux yesterday, despite Spurs holding on for a 1-0 win? Well, if Fabio Paratici has his way by next week he will be lining up FOR Spurs and not against them. Multiple reports including the Athletic and Matt Law in the Telegraph state that Traore has emerged as a priority signing for Tottenham in the last week of the summer transfer window.