Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Amazon Adding 6 New Florida Facilities, Starting with 630,000 sq. ft. Robotics Fulfillment Center

By Mike Hockett
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Amazon is continuing its rapid physical expansion with a project...

www.thomasnet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robotics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
Michigan StateThomasNet Industrial News Room

Michigan Optical Products Manufacturer to Expand, Add 165 New Jobs

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A manufacturer of optical equipment for firearms and other applications...
Kansas StateThomasNet Industrial News Room

California Aerospace Company Announces $4.5 Million Kansas Expansion

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A Southern California maker of structural aerospace components plans to...
New York City, NYtherealdeal.com

Amazon pays $85M for Sunrise fulfillment center site

Amazon paid $84.5 million for a 133-acre tract in Sunrise where it plans to build a fulfillment center. Jeff Bezos’ e-commerce giant, which has grown as consumers increasingly turn to online shopping, bought the land on the northwest corner of 44th Street and Hiatus Road, records show. The sellers are...
Gardena, CAthefabricator.com

TCI Precision Metals installs additional waterjet machining center

TCI Precision Metals, Gardena, Calif., a family-owned, value-added metal services distributor, has announced the installation of its second OMAX 80X waterjet machining center. The new machine is the second waterjet added in the last 12 months to keep up with growing demand for precision machine-ready blanks and other specialty parts.
Newport, DEwdiy.org

Amazon Hiring Workers to Staff New DE Newport Fulfillment Center

Amazon, the world’s biggest retailer, is poised to open its third large fulfillment center in Delaware, this time at an iconic location – the former General Motors auto assembly plant near Newport. WHYY’s Cris Barrish reports on the new hiring blitz to staff the massive facility. (Original air-date: 8/25/21)
Santa Fe Springs, CAThomasNet Industrial News Room

Electri-Flex Announces New Representative - Electric Sales Unlimited

ELECTRI-FLEX COMPANY, Roselle, IL, announces the appointment of Electric Sales Unlimited as their new stocking Representative for Southern California, including the counties of San Luis Obispo, Kern, San Bernadino, and those to their south. Electric Sales Unlimited is a professional manufacturer’s representative firm headquartered in Santa Fe Springs, CA. Their...
BusinessThomasNet Industrial News Room

TTI Brazil to Sell TE Connectivity Products

Fort Worth, Texas -- August 24, 2021 -- TTI, Inc., a leading specialty distributor of electronic components, continues expanding its product offering in Brazil and South America by adding TE Connectivity products in its proximity warehouse in São Paulo, beginning August 2021. “We want to offer our in-country customers, the...
Los Angeles, CAThomasNet Industrial News Room

Western Pacific Storage Solutions Promotes New COO from Within

Western Pacific Storage Solutions, nation-wide manufacturer of industrial shelving and work platforms (mezzanines), announces Angie Bosley as its new Chief Operating Officer. Los Angeles (PRweb) August 12, 2020 -- With six years under her belt as Corporate Human Resources Manager and a Board Member, Angie Bosley has been promoted to second-in-command as the new Chief Operating Officer at Western Pacific Storage Solutions (WPSS.com).
BusinessThomasNet Industrial News Room

Sigma Design Invests in The Expansion of its Welding Team and New Welding Technology

At Sigma Design, our weld shop is one of the lifelines of our manufacturing capabilities. Our ability to fabricate elaborate frames and weldments serves as the literal backbone to the state of the art products and equipment we manufacture. As our company has grown, we have also invested heavily in our welding team as well as the welding technology we can use to find solutions for our customers. Our welders are AWS and ASME certified for GTAW, SMAW, GMAW welding of aluminum, stainless steel and carbon steel. Sigma uses their OTC welders to provide optimum welding performance on stainless steel, and aluminum delivering high-quality pulse welding by performing optimized waveform control according to the material being welded. Our weld shop offers a full compliment of Lincoln, Miller and OTC equipment, each offering their own application for a variety of needs.
TechnologyThomasNet Industrial News Room

New Shelving System for Warehouses and Distribution Centers

Offers 24” shelf more layout options and increased flexibility. Available with strong, sturdy casters to move shelving between areas of the distribution center. Ideal for fulfillment operations that process medium to the high number of orders, with low to a medium number of lines per order. Original Press Release:. Western...
Grocery & Supermaketprogressivegrocer.com

Thrive Market Opens 3rd Fulfillment Center

Mission-backed online marketplace Thrive Market has opened its third fulfillment center, a 458,000-square-foot location on 125 Logistics Drive in Hanover Township, Pa., in partnership with Kansas City, Mo.-based NorthPoint Development. With the new facility, the e-commerce company will materially increase its one-day carbon-neutral shipping coverage within the continental United States,...
BusinessThomasNet Industrial News Room

Harwin Datamate Horizontal Backshells in Stock at TTI

Fort Worth, Texas – August 23, 2021 – TTI, Inc., a leading specialty distributor of electronic components, announces the availability Datamate Horizontal Backshells from stock at TTI. Harwin has added to their range of Datamate Metal Backshells with the new horizontal version that is perfect for use with 90o PCB...
TechnologyeMarketer

Robots staff an increasing share of US warehouses and fulfillment centers

For more insights and key statistics on the biggest trends in today's most disruptive industries, subscribe to our Chart of the Day newsletter. ﻿﻿Nearly 40% of medium to large US warehouse and fulfillment center operators (with more than $10 million in annual revenues) will deploy robots in one or more of their locations by the end of 2021, up from 28% two years ago. In 2023, over 44% of these operators will call on robots, as usage of the automated workers climbs.
Saint Louis, MOThomasNet Industrial News Room

Sunnen Promotes Chris Miltenberger to CEO

August 20, 2021, St. Louis, MO – Sunnen Products Company announced today the promotion of F. Christopher Miltenberger to the additional role of CEO. Mr. Miltenberger joined Sunnen as President/COO in 2015 with extensive operations, engineering, and business development experience. During his tenure he has been instrumental in Sunnen’s transformation of global operations, as well as improving customer contact management and relationship development.

Comments / 0

Community Policy