Op-Ed | Why I Oppose Unionization: An Open Letter to My Colleagues

I want to go on record strongly objecting to Governor Brown quietly signing into law last month Senate Bill 744, suspending essential skills testing of reading, writing and math required for graduation for the next three years. It was a requirement put on hold during the pandemic because according to the Oregon Department of Education, there are a number of children who don’t test well. However, the department has not developed plans to make sure that students heavily affected by the pandemic will be able to demonstrate those skills at graduation time. The department has stated that the new law will give them an opportunity to develop new standards for graduation that will help benefit the state's Black, Latino, Indigenous, Asian and other students of color.