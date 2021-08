Kevin Porter Jr. was traded by the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Houston Rockets for just a second-round pick last season, but it looks as though the trade has done wonders for him. With the Rockets, Kevin Porter Jr. put up 16.6 PPG and 6.3 APG, a marked improvement from his first season with the Cleveland Cavaliers. There's still a lot of room for Kevin Porter Jr. to improve, and there are many Rockets fans who are excited to see how he performs next season.