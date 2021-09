B2B eCommerce startup Bazaar has generated $30 million in the largest Series A funding round for a company in Pakistan, according to a Tuesday (Aug. 24) report in MENAbytes. Early-stage venture capital firm Defy Partners, as well as returning investor Wavemaker Partners, led the round for the Pakistan-based company, the report stated. The round also saw participation from Acrew Capital, Saison Capital, Zayn Capital, B&Y Venture Partners, Indus Valley Capital, Global Founders Capital, Next Billion Ventures and Alter Global. Several angel investors also contributed to the funding round.