A Former Saloon, Phillips Grocery In Mississippi Is Now A Restaurant Known For Its Famous Burgers
Some restaurants are known as much for their setting as their fare. Phillips Grocery is definitely one of those restaurants. Not only is it housed in a former saloon filled with historic photos and memorabilia, but it’s famous for its old-fashioned, award-winning burgers.
Ready to pay a visit to this iconic burger joint? Don’t forget to stop by the ATM; it’s cash only. For more information, call Phillips Grocery at (662) 252-4671. Phillips Grocery aside, Holly Springs makes a great day trip destination. Click here to see what the town has to offer.
Address: Phillips Grocery, 541 E Van Dorn Ave, Holly Springs, MS 38635, USA
