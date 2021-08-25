Cancel
Mississippi State

A Former Saloon, Phillips Grocery In Mississippi Is Now A Restaurant Known For Its Famous Burgers

By Daniella DiRienzo
Some restaurants are known as much for their setting as their fare. Phillips Grocery is definitely one of those restaurants. Not only is it housed in a former saloon filled with historic photos and memorabilia, but it’s famous for its old-fashioned, award-winning burgers.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24byqV_0bc6XEMS00
When craving an old-fashioned burger in a setting to match, you can’t go wrong with a visit to Phillips Grocery in Holly Springs.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zYfoA_0bc6XEMS00
The building that houses it was built as a saloon in 1892. It operated until prohibition – at which point it became a grocery store.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RrI3K_0bc6XEMS00
In 1948, a couple, the Phillips, bought the store. Before long, the two created a special (and still secret) burger recipe and began grilling up what are now known as Phillips famous burgers.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tjYQA_0bc6XEMS00
Since their creation, the iconic burgers have been featured in the L.A. Times, Gourmet Magazine, and Men’s Journal .
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KMvEa_0bc6XEMS00
But at Phillips Grocery, the burgers come with more than classic sides. They come with a side of nostalgia, too, and it’s all thanks to the vintage décor that fills the eatery.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a2hC4_0bc6XEMS00
Just about everywhere you look, there’s old signage, antiques, dated photos, and other remnants from the past.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12oWbZ_0bc6XEMS00
Not a burger fan? No worries. The menu includes a few sandwiches.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=331ZtH_0bc6XEMS00
When it comes to Phillips Grocery, it's truly hard to say which is better - its unique flair or tasty fare.

Ready to pay a visit to this iconic burger joint? Don’t forget to stop by the ATM; it’s cash only. For more information, call Phillips Grocery at (662) 252-4671. Phillips Grocery aside, Holly Springs makes a great day trip destination. Click here to see what the town has to offer.

So, did you know about Phillips Grocery? What about the history of the building that houses it? Ever tried one of the famous burgers? If so, what’d you think? Tell us!

This isn’t the only can’t-miss burger joint. Click here to read about another.

Address: Phillips Grocery, 541 E Van Dorn Ave, Holly Springs, MS 38635, USA

