Torres del Paine National Park
Torres del Paine National Park is located in the Patagonia region of Chile, in South America. It is considered to be one of the world’s best national parks, and is renowned for its stunning landscape. Bright blue glacial lakes are surrounded by sharp towering granite spires, making for a view that has to be seen to be truly appreciated.The park has an area of 1814 square kilometers, and is one of the largest parks or protected areas in Chile. The park is extremely popular with tourists from within Chile and around the world, with some 252,000 visitors making the trip each year.www.worldatlas.com
